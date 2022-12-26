ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral

Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State

Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement

One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Cheez-It Bowl: OU-Florida State: Live game thread

The Sooners have a chance to stave off their first losing season since 1998 if they can defeat the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl tonight. That would keep them as the only Power Five program without more L's than W's in a campaign in the new millennium, and push forward their recent momentum in the process.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
