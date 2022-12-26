I hope Ukraine kills off the rest of the Russian military. who the hell do they think they are threatening Ukraine. well, Ukraine is hunting your a**es down also Russia. you already lost the war and over 100,000 . send more and Ukraine will take out another 100,000. besides, what Russia's sending in are not experienced to fight a war so they will lose more if not all. send in people to Russia and take out their grids. let them feel a little coldness . half of Putin'ss country left him. just tells ya what they think about Putin and his worthless regime..
Even if the war ends all Russians are still targets. A peace truce now will not provide justice to millions of Ukrainians. So millions of Russians will face revenge for decades.
good luck on the Hunt, because the UKRAINE ARMY AND PEOPLE are doing very well on hunting the NAZI CRIMINALS from ruzzki land, SLAVA TO UKRAINE ARMY AND PEOPLE 💪.
Comments / 25