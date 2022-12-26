Russell Wilson’s disastrous first year in Denver could raise red flags in new era of offseason QB movement

Read full article on original website
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Legendary Broncos Star Furious With Russell Wilson
The Broncos officially hit rock bottom this past Sunday, losing 51-14 to the Rams. Russell Wilson finished the game with 214 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. On Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1's "Undisputed" put Wilson on blast for his Christmas Day performance. "They let Russ cook on...
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career.
Broncos' Russell Wilson Nightmare One Bears Were Lucky to Avoid
Broncos' Wilson nightmare one Bears were lucky to avoid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There was a time not so long ago when the Bears and their fans dared to dream about acquiring a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who could single-handedly change the trajectory of one of the most tortured QB landing spots in NFL history.
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Admission On Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the firing of Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was let go on Monday after the Broncos fell to 4-11 on Sunday when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams by 37. It was an embarrassing game for the Broncos as they finally hit rock bottom.
Broncos CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton offer updates on Russell Wilson, coaching search, more
Two days after parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, just the fourth head coach to be fired during his first season on the job in NFL history, the Broncos met the media Wednesday to address the state of the franchise. Co-owner and CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton explained Hackett's firing, announced an interim coach, projected quarterback Russell Wilson's future, and fielded questions on other pressing issues surrounding the team.
Bobby Wagner Enjoyed Playing Against His ‘Brother’ Russell Wilson In Win Over Broncos
The Christmas Day win over the Denver Broncos must’ve felt even sweeter for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner considering it came against his old teammate Russell Wilson. The Rams absolutely dominated the Broncos on the holiday, and Wagner was a large factor in holding Denver to just 14...
