Tampa, FL

Bucs’ offensive line goes most games without allowing a sack in the NFL since 2020

By Kaycee Sloan
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the fourth time this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line held their opponents without a sack.

With the Bucs’ 19-16 overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night, Tampa Bay is tied for the third-most such games in the NFL this season.

Succops’ game-winning FG lifts him to third place in franchise history for most FGs made

Dating back to 2020, the Buccaneers have had 15 performances where the team didn’t allow a sack – the most games in the NFL during that span.

As of Sunday’s late afternoon games, the Buccaneers lead with 15 games with a few teams trailing behind:

  • Detroit Lions – 10
  • Kansas City Chiefs – 10
  • Buffalo Bills – 9
  • Pittsburgh Steelers – 9
  • San Francisco 49ers – 9

The Bucs will continue their playoff push with a divisional game a gainst the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023.

