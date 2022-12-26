Bucs’ offensive line goes most games without allowing a sack in the NFL since 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the fourth time this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line held their opponents without a sack.

With the Bucs’ 19-16 overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night, Tampa Bay is tied for the third-most such games in the NFL this season.

Dating back to 2020, the Buccaneers have had 15 performances where the team didn’t allow a sack – the most games in the NFL during that span.

As of Sunday’s late afternoon games, the Buccaneers lead with 15 games with a few teams trailing behind:

Detroit Lions – 10

Kansas City Chiefs – 10

Buffalo Bills – 9

Pittsburgh Steelers – 9

San Francisco 49ers – 9

The Bucs will continue their playoff push with a divisional game a gainst the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023.

