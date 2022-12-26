Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
saturdaytradition.com
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 27
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement
One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.
FSU vs. OU in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl Preview: Bowl-related numbers, Stats to Know, Key Matchups, and More
ORLANDO -- Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (9-3) and Sooners (6-6) will be shown on ESPN. Instead of a podcast previewing the game (blame hotel internet...
Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game
Ole Miss and Mississippi State may be rivals, but that is not stopping the Rebels from paying tribute to Mike Leach during Wednesday’s bowl game. Ole Miss posted a picture of a helmet decal the team will be wearing in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. The decal reads “Mike,” with the letter “I” represented... The post Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Vols defensive lineman explains how Tennessee can avoid a repeat of the South Carolina loss in game against Clemson
The Tennessee Vols learned on Christmas Eve — officially — that linebacker Jeremy Banks won’t be playing in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Banks revealed via a social media post that he’s skipping the Orange Bowl as he begins preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. Banks...
TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year's Weekend
It’s a holiday weekend, four days stuffed with friends, family and festivities as you ring in the new year. The coming four days — Friday through Monday, wrapped around a holiday — represent a final time to let loose and decompress before America returns to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For now, we’re still on holiday time, that period of every winter when the urgency of the workplace diminishes and we can escape into sports and entertainment for a few days while reflecting on what we want to do for the coming year.
LISTEN: Ole Miss finished with eight wins. Historically? Good enough. But not anymore.
Ole Miss on Wednesday closed out the 2022 football season with a thud, falling to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. The Rebels lost each of their last four games after winning their first seven. Historically, eight overall wins has been good enough for what most would consider a successful...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to wild Liberty Bowl finish
The Liberty Bowl on between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night certainly has the college football world talking, perhaps being one of the most thrilling bowl games in recent memory. Kansas looked to be dead and buried, but they miraculously came back from a 25-point deficit...
Live Cheez-It Bowl Gameday Updates: Oklahoma 7, FSU 3 - Second Quarter
ORLANDO -- Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Sooners will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the bowl game, click here.
Best bowl outside of playoffs on tap in Miami: Orange Bowl No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee
The best bowl not called the College Football Playoff kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday in a sea of orange at Hard Rock Stadium.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
The Ringer
TCU’s Improbable, Incredible, Confusing Run to the College Football Playoff
The Texas horned lizard has a strange defense mechanism where it spurts all the blood in its head at potential predators, which seems like a big waste of blood and a pretty bad strategy. The blood doesn’t shoot out with enough power to hurt predators. It’s not hot to burn them, and it’s not poisonous, although it does leave a bad taste in the mouths of dogs and coyotes (and hopefully, Wolverines). The lizard that pitched this evolutionary tactic millions of years ago must have been laughed out of the room—and yet, it works. Predators are weirded out by it, and often leave the lizard alone. It’s confusing, but the landscape of the Southwest is surely filled with the bones of millions of animals that had seemingly better ideas for self-preservation while the horned lizard survived.
Omar White Commits, Jeremiah Beasley and Boo Carter Name Top Schools, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Jeremiah Beasley, Boo Carter, and more!
