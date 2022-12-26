Read full article on original website
Related
The Beauty Bar wraps up facade improvement, others extended in Great Bend
June 30, 2023, has become the new deadline for many of Barton County's Facade Improvement Grants. During Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the body extended several more grants to that date, and also changed the location of two grants. The Beauty Bar, located at 1409 Main Street in Great Bend, was expected to ask for an extension but has wrapped up improvements. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he was pleased with the results.
Crazy 8 Nutrition now serving drinks, shakes in Great Bend
Healthy drinks are all the rage. But sometimes, people just like to indulge in the sweeter stuff. A new business in Great Bend is offering both. Crazy 8 Nutrition opened its doors last week at 3812 10th Street. Owner Shayna Campbell says there's something for everyone in their drinks. "We...
Great Bend Starbucks anticipated to open next summer
A storage warehouse was built in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in 1946. The demolition of the 25' x 50' shop building at the corner of 10th and Lincoln was complete this past fall, and now the multinational chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, will be moving in.
State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Cram the Van: 19,267 pounds of food donated for Barton Co. food bank
From Wheatland Electric... Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive has, once again, smashed previous collection records, raising a total of 54,599 pounds for a dozen local food banks. That includes 19,267 lbs. of food for the Community Food Bank of Barton County ($1 donation = 1 pound...
KFC restaurant ‘closed for good’ in Great Bend
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent
As I prepare to retire on February 3rd, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension Agent. · Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well over 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
adastraradio.com
Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches
On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
The Hays Police Department responded to 62 calls from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
KWCH.com
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
Clinic asking for attendance at Tuesday appointments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic is requesting that those with scheduled appointments for Tuesday plan to attend unless they received a call with other instructions. The clinic has been dealing with computer problems since before the holiday. They are still working to restore full functionality. The clinic said...
Great Bend council hesitant on $514K utility truck
The price to clean sewers and fix water main breaks is pricey, and the Great Bend City Council found out the cost is only going up. Public Works Director Jason Cauley went before the council last week asking to purchase a 2023 Vac-Con Combination truck for $514,216 from Red Equipment LLC. The truck can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe.
Russell Co. to revitalize downtown buildings with HEAL grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
Reconstruction will shift Great Bend airport’s crosswind runway
The City of Great Bend is involved in a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will bring a demolition and reconstruction of the crosswind runway at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller said many World War II airfields were built with a triangle of three...
Great Bend native building Arizona basketball program from ground up
Great Bend native Matt Keeley seemed destined for a future in basketball. That was evident one winter night in February 2000 when he hit a dramatic game-winning shot to win an overtime Homecoming game against rival Hays. It was more evident as he earned All-American honors as a player at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, and entered the coaching world. Since 2017, Keeley has been the first and only coach at Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ).
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
(LISTEN) Tuesday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Cross Country and Track coach Lyles Lashley is back to co-host.
Four Great Bend men arrested after traffic stop in Lane County
Four Great Bend men were arrested Monday evening in Lane County following a traffic stop. On Dec. 26, just before 9:30 p.m., Sgt. Orr with the Lane County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle driving through the city of Dighton with its high beams activated. The vehicle failed to dim its lights as it passed the sergeant, and a traffic stop was initiated.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0