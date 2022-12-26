Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
No bitterness, only appreciation from Geno Smith before must-win vs. his former Jets
Smith’s end with New York after starting his 1st 2 NFL seasons was unimaginably awful. Yet he says he loves, appreciates the Jets.
Heat start 5-game Western trip, face Nuggets
The Miami Heat have fought much of the season to reach .500, and now that they have attained a winning
Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team. Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero’s good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league’s top defenses. It’s how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
Deshaun Watson preaches patience in early stages with Browns
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is preaching patience. Four games into his tenure with Cleveland, Watson feels he’s improved each time out, but he’s still not where he wants to be. The Browns are 2-2 with Watson as their starter after he returned from an 11-game suspension suspension following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions. Watson’s statistics are down, but that can be expected following a long layoff and couple games played in cold weather. Watson has faith he’ll get better the more he plays. He also offered his support for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who is 14-18 the past two seasons.
Three players ejected after bench-clearing brawl during Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic game
Three players were ejected after a clash between the Orlando Magic’s Moe Wagner and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes sparked a bench-clearing brawl on Wednesday. It certainly wasn’t anywhere near the antagonism of the infamous “Malice at the Palace” during the Detroit game against the Indiana Pacers in 2004, but the incident still saw Wagner tossed for a flagrant foul and Hayes and teammate Hamidou Diallo ejected for their part in the melee that followed.
Titans end Ryan Tannehill’s season, placing veteran QB on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran returned to finish the game. The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out for Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys. Tennessee will have to beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for the AFC South title and advance to the AFC title game for Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season.
Jets look to get sputtering ground game running again
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ ground game has been grounded. A once-flourishing rushing offense is sputtering and it has the rest of the unit in a funk. The Jets have just 192 yards rushing in their past three games while averaging a dismal 3.0 yards per carry during that span. Mike LaFleur’s offense found success and balance with the running game in the middle of the season with Zach Wilson and then Mike White at quarterback. The Jets had an eight-game stretch during which they ran for 120 or more yards six times. New York has a chance to get running again Sunday when it faces Seattle’s 31st-ranked run defense.
Tagovailoa’s return still very unclear, even to his brother
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his brother his opinion, but isn’t sure what will happen next.
LOOK: Dallas Cowboys Rocking ‘Arctic Cowboy’ Uniforms on Thursday Night Football
Get ready for some Thursday Night Football action. The Dallas Cowboys are rocking some special “Arctic Cowboy” uniforms. Another addition... The post LOOK: Dallas Cowboys Rocking ‘Arctic Cowboy’ Uniforms on Thursday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots
MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James turns 38 on Friday. And he averaged more points as a 37-year-old than anyone ever has in NBA history. He actually averaged more points at that age than he has at any age since he was 21. But the 20-year NBA veteran made clear after a loss in Miami that points and records aren’t what he’s seeking. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 this season. They’re a long way from being a title contender. And more championship shots is what James wants most.
