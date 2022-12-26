Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Kyle Busch Thinks Peyton Manning Is Destined to Coach Broncos in 2023
While the Denver Broncos fall apart before our very eyes, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is thinking about 2023. Today the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after an abysmal start to the season. Jerry Rosburg is going to take over for the rest of the season in return.
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
3 teams that should have offers ready for a Derek Carr trade
With Derek Carr’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt, these three teams should be making offers for the quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the playoff hunt entering Week 17, albeit barely following their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for the rest of the season, the Raiders won’t be starting Derek Carr at quarterback. Instead, head coach Josh McDaniels is going with Jarrett Stidham for the team’s final two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear
The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Josh McDaniels could join Nathaniel Hackett in being ousted
Heading into Week 17, the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is now at three after Nathaniel
NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh
After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTubeTV in 2023; Carolina Panthers to be available on same platform
The NFL announced a multi-year agreement with Google giving YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to "exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season," an official release, first reported by Ian Rapoport, said.
Detroit Lions Were “Unprepared” To Play The Panthers
Please watch the video above. Detroit Lions Were “Unprepared” To Play The Panthers. Eric Vincent: I kind of agree with below with what Charles is saying. Eric Vincent: I wanna say it was a good loss for the Detroit Lions. You don’t want them to have that, but if a young team is gonna go through these kinds of growing pains, these are the kind of games that you, I don’t wanna say expect, but cuz again, the way it happened is just of epically disgusting proportions. You get blown up that much. By a Sam Darnold-led offense where he’s running the option on you in the goal line sense.
College Football Promo Code: How Ohio State Fans Can Get $500 Today
The big day is almost here, Buckeyes fans! Ohio launches legal sports betting on Sunday, January 1, and you’ve got $500 in bet credits waiting for you to claim! You’re nearly out of time, but three spectacular sportsbook promos are still available. See below how each great promo...
