One dead, another critically injured in Swissvale shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following a late-night shooting in Swissvale.Allegheny County Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hawthorne Avenue just after 11:30 on Wednesday night.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman, both having been shot multiple times inside a car.Both individuals were taken to the hospital.The woman was pronounced dead, while the man was last listed in critical condition.County Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
1 injured in overnight crash in Allegheny County
One person was injured in crash overnight in Allegheny County. A 911 dispatcher said first responders were called to the area of East Steuben Street and Noble Avenue in Crafton just before 2:30 a.m. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured extensive damage to the back of an SUV, including...
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole
A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night. The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
1 flown to hospital after shooting at Aliquippa apartment complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa.Beaver County 911 said Tuesday that police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments around 6 p.m.The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time. No further information was released.
Police: West Mifflin officer dragged by man in car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he dragged a West Mifflin officer with his car on Wednesday.Karl Littlejohn is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges. According to the criminal complaint, officers noticed a driver committing several traffic violations after leaving the Monview Heights Housing Complex in West Mifflin around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver, identified as Littlejohn in the complaint, was pulled over by police on Route 837 northbound at the Rankin Bridge and Homestead split. Police say Littlejohn admitted to having a medical marijuana card and marijuana in the car. After saying he had a multicolored California medical marijuana bag, which police told him is not covered by a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card, Littlejohn is accused of driving away from the traffic stop. Police said as he drove off, an officer who attempted to pull him out of the vehicle was dragged. Littlejohn, police say, fled the area, but he was later arrested in Swissvale.The officer was checked for back and leg pain.
beavercountyradio.com
18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa
Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
wtae.com
Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
Man arrested in October shooting that led to death of 17-year-old
Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death that led to the death of a 17-year-old. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.
wtae.com
Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Lawrenceville hair salon vandalized on Christmas Day, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police. Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick...
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty
EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
wtae.com
Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
A fire broke out at a home along Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. This happened between Hampshire Avenue and Sebring Avenue Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 two people were taken to the hospital from this scene. Pittsburgh police said one of the people transported was in critical condition, the other in stable.
Crews battle house fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
wtae.com
Multiple rooms damaged after fire breaks out at Westmoreland County motel
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motel fire in South Greensburg on Thursday. Firefighters battled the blaze at the Knights Inn on South Main Street just before Noon. Multiple rooms were damaged in the fire. No one was hurt. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter...
