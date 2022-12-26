ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

One dead, another critically injured in Swissvale shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following a late-night shooting in Swissvale.Allegheny County Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hawthorne Avenue just after 11:30 on Wednesday night.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman, both having been shot multiple times inside a car.Both individuals were taken to the hospital.The woman was pronounced dead, while the man was last listed in critical condition.County Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: West Mifflin officer dragged by man in car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he dragged a West Mifflin officer with his car on Wednesday.Karl Littlejohn is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.   According to the criminal complaint, officers noticed a driver committing several traffic violations after leaving the Monview Heights Housing Complex in West Mifflin around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver, identified as Littlejohn in the complaint, was pulled over by police on Route 837 northbound at the Rankin Bridge and Homestead split. Police say Littlejohn admitted to having a medical marijuana card and marijuana in the car. After saying he had a multicolored California medical marijuana bag, which police told him is not covered by a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card, Littlejohn is accused of driving away from the traffic stop. Police said as he drove off, an officer who attempted to pull him out of the vehicle was dragged. Littlejohn, police say, fled the area, but he was later arrested in Swissvale.The officer was checked for back and leg pain.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa

Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A fire broke out at a home along Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. This happened between Hampshire Avenue and Sebring Avenue Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 two people were taken to the hospital from this scene. Pittsburgh police said one of the people transported was in critical condition, the other in stable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy