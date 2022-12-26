ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Guest
2d ago

Good bite back & stop all this kind of crap that chump gave everyone ideas to do, we’ve never had issues like these & now it’s an epidemic

Lucy & Molly
2d ago

What's really going on here is Kari Lake is auditioning to become the Orange smudge's 2024 running mate. She is confident Trump would prefer dipping his pole in the Lake, as opposed to scraping his putter on the Greene (MTG that is)!

Warren McCrory
2d ago

Scrolling through the idiotic comments on this has convinced me that my next trip West, I'll be making a point to avoid Arizona. Might have to go to Vegas through Colorado & Utah instead of Texas & Arizona.

fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions

Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) deleted a tweet accusing the judge who dismissed her election challenge of integrity violations. The tweet, which was posted early Monday morning, suggested the founding partner of a law firm representing Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D) emailed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson “what to say” as he…
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Their colleges banned TikTok over security fears. These students vow it won't stop them from scrolling.

When some students return to their college campuses after the holidays, they may find themselves unable to log in to their favorite app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama announced this month that they would ban access to TikTok from campus Wi-Fi, in accordance with their respective governors’ executive orders to restrict the app on state-owned devices and networks.
AUBURN, AL
arizonasuntimes.com

Michigan, Minnesota Among States Democrats Move to Rewrite State Voting Laws After Midterm Wins

Democrats are moving to implement new voting laws at the state level following their midterm wins, according to The New York Times. Democratic governors and state legislators have expressed plans to push automatic voter registration, voter pre-registration for minors, an expansion of early and absentee voting and criminalization of election misinformation, according to the NYT. The party retained most of its governors in the 2024 election and maintained its hold over several key state legislatures, creating a clear path to instating many of its favored voting policies.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

EPA is investigating Colorado for potentially discriminating against Hispanic residents with air pollution regulations

DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That’s a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime

Idaho police continue to search for a suspect in the murders of four college students and are clearing up widespread speculation circling online about a University of Idaho professor who was accused of being involved in the murders by a TikTok user. Police say at this time in the investigation they do not believe she was involved in the crime. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking

A woman who served time for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

Three people are dead after they fell through the ice on a lake in central Arizona. The three were walking on Woods Canyon Lake, about 30 miles from the central Arizona city of Payson, when they fell through. The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47,...
PAYSON, AZ
NBC News

NBC News

