Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming.

The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins.

At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Tyeler Harris of Saratoga was fatally injured. The accident took Harris away from his wife and three children four days before Christmas, according to an online fundraiser for the family. Donations to that fundraiser have quadrupled the requested the amount.

A member of Harris's family also started an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of medical treatment for Harris's co-worker.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, which operates the Carbon County ambulance service, identified the other EMT as Tiffany Gruetzmacher in a social media post . She was critically injured the day of the accident and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Since then, her condition has stabilized and she is recovering, the hospital stated.

The highway patrol identified the driver of the semi that struck the ambulance: Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Inattentive driving was stated as a possible cause in the highway patrol's press release the day following the accident. Calls to WHP to determine whether Saint Gean was cited as a result of the investigation have not been returned.

WHP's press release did not confirm any injuries from the initial pickup-vs-semi crash.