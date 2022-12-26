ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05f1hS_0jv06FS400

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming.

The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDllW_0jv06FS400
Wyoming Department of Transportation

At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years after 'Move Over' law signed (2019)

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Tyeler Harris of Saratoga was fatally injured. The accident took Harris away from his wife and three children four days before Christmas, according to an online fundraiser for the family. Donations to that fundraiser have quadrupled the requested the amount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTf4F_0jv06FS400
Tyeler Harris GoFundMe

A member of Harris's family also started an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of medical treatment for Harris's co-worker.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, which operates the Carbon County ambulance service, identified the other EMT as Tiffany Gruetzmacher in a social media post . She was critically injured the day of the accident and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Since then, her condition has stabilized and she is recovering, the hospital stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOM5O_0jv06FS400
Tiffany Gruetzmacher GoFundMe

The highway patrol identified the driver of the semi that struck the ambulance: Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Inattentive driving was stated as a possible cause in the highway patrol's press release the day following the accident. Calls to WHP to determine whether Saint Gean was cited as a result of the investigation have not been returned.

WHP's press release did not confirm any injuries from the initial pickup-vs-semi crash.

Donald and Linda
2d ago

IF he was texting - he should be charged with more than just being inattentive! Prayers for the families of all impacted by his actions.

Shirley Cassell
3d ago

so sad that drivers are that in attentive behind the wheel of an 18 wheeler 🙁😢

