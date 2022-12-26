Ina Garten Has 5 Super Simple Seafood Dishes Perfect for New Year’s Eve

Ina Garten has plenty of ideas for holiday menus — and we’re not just talking about Christmas. The Barefoot Contessa also has you covered on New Year’s Eve with plenty of yummy cocktail recipes and some super simple seafood dishes. Here are five of those seafood dishes that are absolutely perfect for ringing in the new year.

1. Scallops Provencal adds pizzazz to your New Year’s Eve menu

The Barefoot Contessa’s Scallops Provencal is so easy, you can make it in just 15 minutes. If you are using bay scallops, Ina advises keeping them whole. However, she says to cut each one in half horizontally if you’re using sea scallops. Then, sprinkle the scallops with salt and pepper, toss with flour, and shake off the excess.

In a very large saute pan, heat butter over high heat until sizzling and add the scallops in a single layer. Lower the heat and let the scallops brown slightly, melt more butter, and add shallots, garlic, parsley, and dry white wine. Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon juice.

“If you’re looking for something with a bit more pizazz than seared scallops you must try this Ina Garten recipe. It’s easy and so delicious!” one happy reviewer wrote.

2. Ina Garten’s Lemon Capellini with Caviar is simple but ‘unbelievably delicious’

Ina gives her basic Lemon Capellini recipe a seafood kick by adding 150 grams of “very good black caviar.” The only other ingredients you need to make Lemon Capellini with Caviar is olive oil, dried capellini, unsalted butter, zest and juice of lemons, kosher salt, and freshly ground white pepper.

“I made this last year for Christmas Eve as a course in my feast of the 7 fishes. It is so simple but really unbelievably delicious,” one fan shared.

3. Ina Garten’s Roasted Shrimp Cocktail is ‘fantastic’

To make Ina’s version of Roasted Shrimp Cocktail , begin by peeling and deveining the shrimp but leaving the tails on. Roast them in the oven on a sheet pan with olive oil , salt, and pepper, just until pink, firm, and cooked through.

While the shrimp are cooling, make the dipping sauce by combining chili sauce, ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce.

“Fantastic version of Shrimp Cocktail; being my go to second to none! Thank you Ina!” one fan wrote. Another shared, “Easy and delicious! Quality shrimp and making the cocktail sauce yourself is a must.”

4. Seafood Gratin requires some kitchen skills and a lot of ingredients

The Barefoot Contessa’s Seafood Gratin does not disappoint. But, this intermediate recipe does require some cooking knowledge and a long list of ingredients.

They include: seafood stock, heavy cream, good white wine, tomato puree, saffron threads, raw shrimp, raw halibut, cooked lobster meat, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, julienned leeks and carrots, panko bread crumbs, freshly grated Parmesan, fresh flat-leaf parsley, fresh tarragon leaves, and minced garlic.

5. Ina Garten’s Cioppino features a sauce with an ‘amazing depth of flavor’

If you have a few hours to make Cioppino with homemade seafood stock for your New Year’s Eve celebration, we promise it’s absolutely worth it. It’s loaded with cod, shrimp, scallops, and mussels, plus tons of herbs and spices.

Ina includes her recipe for the homemade seafood stock along with the Cioppino. It calls for good olive oil, large shrimp shells, yellow onion, carrots, celery stalks, garlic cloves, dry white wine, tomato paste, fresh thyme, kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

Serve this yummy seafood dish with garlic toast made with a baguette, good olive oil, garlic clove, salt, and pepper.

The Barefoot Contessa airs on the Food Network .