‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Contestant So-e Starred in an Episode of ‘The First Responders’ K-Drama

One of the main rules for Netflix ‘s South Korean dating reality series Single’s Inferno Season 2 is the contestants not knowing about each other’s careers. The cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 can only reveal their jobs and ages in Paradise. But when it comes to Lee So-e, fans speculate she is an actor. It just so happens that Single’s Inferno Season 2 So-e starred in an episode of the K-drama The First Responders.

So-e’s Instagram reveals she attends university and is a budding actor

While on the deserted island, So-e has stuck to her guns regarding her feelings on Single’s Inferno Season 2 . The kind, sweet, and shy female has fans hoping she opens her heart to get to know the other male contestants. For now, who she is outside of Inferno is a mystery. She has yet to win a date to the luxurious resorts of Paradise and the opportunity to reveal her profession and age.

According to her Instagram, she’s seen in backstage dressing rooms, and her tagged friends attend HanYang University in the theatre department. It is well speculated that So-e is a budding actor or involved in entertainment.

The speculation about Single’s Inferno Season 2’s So-e has been proven true thanks to the K-drama The First Responders. The 2022 K-drama involves the daily lives and cases of a group of firefighters and police officers who work together to solve cases. Jin Ho-gae (Kim Rae-won) is an excellent detective with the skills to read criminals’ minds. Bong Do-jin (Son Ho-jun) is a firefighter who comes of as cold but cares deeply for the people around him. Finally, Song Seol (Gong Seung-yeon) is a warm-hearted paramedic.

‘Single Inferno’ Season 2’s So-e guest starred as a victim in ‘The First Responders’ K-drama

For fans who are keeping up with Single’s Inferno Season 2 and the K-drama, they would have recognized So-e. In The First Responders Episode 10, So-e appears as a missing child named Kim Hyun-seo. The case is tied to the character Ho-gae. She first appears on a missing person’s poster, and fans learn more through a series of flashbacks. Years ago, Ho-gae was a traffic police officer and met a young girl who was kind to him. But one day, Hyun-seo reveals to him that someone’s stalking her. Due to Ho-gae’s busy schedule, he never believed her, and she went missing.

Seven years passed, and Hyun-seo was presumed dead when the kidnapper left her severed toes in the lead detective’s house. But The First Responders Episode 10 takes a turn when a young woman is dropped off at the hospital by an unknown man after she tries to end her life.

Unable to speak, she gestures to a dotted image tattooed on her arm. Do-jin soon realizes who the girl might be and informs Ho-gae. He goes on a hunt to find her when the kidnapper abducts her again. Ho-gae deduces what the dots on her arm mean and discovers the location where she is kept. But he is too late. He and the others discover her kidnapper is a nurse at the hospital and someone they know.

The story continues in The First Responders Episode 11 and concludes the rest of the storyline. Fans can watch the K-drama for themselves to see if the character Single’s Inferno Season 2’s So-e plays escapes alive.

Has Lee So-e acted in other on-screen roles?

Fans now know the Single’s Inferno Season 2’s So-e is an aspiring actor who has worked in a K-drama. But has she appeared anywhere else? According to MyDramaList , So-e has only a few on-screen roles besides The First Responders.

In 2019, she starred in the main role in an independent movie titled Abba Father. Starring as Kyung Ah, the female character is forced to believe in the wrong religion by her mother. Fans will have to keep watching Single’s Inferno Season 2 to see if So-e ever gets the chance to go to Paradise and reveal more about herself.