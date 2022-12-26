Read full article on original website
Related
McKernan says law firm spent $750,000 to $1M on LSU football NIL this season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the new, controversial, and exploding world of NIL, there’s been one businessman that’s clearly been the leader when it comes to LSU football - Gordon McKernan. The Baton Rouge-based attorney is perhaps as well-known across the state of Louisiana as head coach...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from the Tigers' SEC opener
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will look to score a win to begin SEC play when it faces No. 9 Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Tigers (11-1) are coming off a tight victory over East Tennessee State last Wednesday, 72-68. LSU forward KJ Williams led all scorers with 28 points and 12 rebounds on 18 shot attempts. Forward Derek Fountain finished second for the Tigers in points and rebounds with 11 and eight, respectively.
WAFB.com
Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April
Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball pulls off first big upset of Matt McMahon era, beating No. 9 Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball has passed its first big test of coach Matt McMahon's tenure. LSU defeated No. 9 Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday for its first victory over a ranked opponent this season, 60-57. LSU guard Trae Hannibal's layup with 32 seconds remaining extended...
NOLA.com
Hillar Moore: Congrats to Southern's Coach Cador on another major honor
Baton Rouge and our state need to properly recognize the enormous and rare honor that Coach Roger Cador, along with his former player Rickie Weeks, have accomplished by their being named to the College Baseball Hall of Fame together. Coach Cador, who led the Southern University Jaguars for 33 seasons,...
theadvocate.com
Easy does it: Top-seeded Scotlandville, No. 2 McKinley power their way to EBR title game
Not all semifinal basketball games are identical. However, top-seeded Scotlandville and No. 2 McKinley followed the same script to advance to the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament final. Scotlandville raced out to a 29-8 first-quarter lead and rolled by No. 5 Southern Lab 79-32 in the first semifinal...
Three Immediate Impact Transfers For LSU Football
LSU signed a number of immediate impact transfers this month, but a few names certainly stand out from the rest. The Tigers lost a few players to the 2023 NFL Draft and transfer portal, but recruiting has been a strong spot for this program, making their ability to reload at certain positions happen virtually overnight.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU of Alexandria graduates include Gonzales, Prairieville residents
LSU of Alexandria announced its December 2022 graduates, which included several from Ascension Parish. The graduates were Johnathan Lagattuta (summa cum laude) of Prairieville, Mone Byers-Seay (cum laude) of Gonzales, Elena Ruiz of Prairieville, Bella Istre of Gonzales, Dewanna Lewis of Prairieville, Courtney Albert of Gonzales, Caleb Jobe of Prairieville, and Auhtym Blankenship (magna cum laude) of Gonzales.
theadvocate.com
LSU player signs an NIL deal to stay in a 'Cheez-It paradise' hotel room for the Citrus Bowl
LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has signed an NIL deal that will allow him to stay in a "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel room during his stay in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue. The other players who inked deals with Cheez-It are Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman, Oklahoma...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Where LSU basketball stands heading into its SEC opener vs. Arkansas
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will face its first big test of the Matt McMahon era when No. 10 Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (11-1) hasn't been challenged much this season, having only faced two Power 5 opponents and holding one of the 20 weakest strengths of schedule in all of Division I, according to KenPom.com.
Hahnville basketball player Cameron Lumar is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 12-18)
By Buck Ringgold Hahnville basketball player Cameron Lumar was the top scorer for his team in a win earlier this month. On Dec. 13, Lumar - a senior point guard - scored a team-high 18 points as the Tigers recorded a 71-57 win against Lutcher. For his efforts, Lumar was voted the SBLive ...
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
tigerdroppings.com
Report: LSU's Derrick Davis Traveling With Team To Citrus Bowl After Transfer Announcement
LSU safety/running back Derrick Davis Jr. is reportedly traveling with the team to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl on January 2 vs. Purdue. Davis Jr. previously announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 12.
postsouth.com
Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107
(First in a two-part series) The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren. It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents. At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of...
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: St. Amant store sold a $50,000 winning ticket in July. It's still unclaimed
A winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on Hwy. 22 in St. Amant is set to expire Jan. 26, 2023. According to a Louisiana Lottery news release, the prize-winning ticket was bought July 30 of this year at the Ascension Parish store, and as of Dec. 27, no one has claimed the prize.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans murder total rises to highest in 26 years
As 2022 winded to an end, the New Orleans homicide total reportedly reached a level last seen in 1996. According to New Orleans television station WVUE, at least 277 murders were reported up to the last days of the year. The station reported 250 New Orleans Police officers were directed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
YEAR IN REVIEW: Top Ascension Parish news headlines of 2022
Take a look back at the top Ascension Parish news articles published by the Gonzales Weekly Citizen and the Donaldsonville Chief throughout 2022. Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card. In November, Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating...
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
Comments / 0