BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will look to score a win to begin SEC play when it faces No. 9 Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Tigers (11-1) are coming off a tight victory over East Tennessee State last Wednesday, 72-68. LSU forward KJ Williams led all scorers with 28 points and 12 rebounds on 18 shot attempts. Forward Derek Fountain finished second for the Tigers in points and rebounds with 11 and eight, respectively.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO