Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from the Tigers' SEC opener

BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will look to score a win to begin SEC play when it faces No. 9 Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Tigers (11-1) are coming off a tight victory over East Tennessee State last Wednesday, 72-68. LSU forward KJ Williams led all scorers with 28 points and 12 rebounds on 18 shot attempts. Forward Derek Fountain finished second for the Tigers in points and rebounds with 11 and eight, respectively.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April

Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GONZALES, LA
LSUCountry

Three Immediate Impact Transfers For LSU Football

LSU signed a number of immediate impact transfers this month, but a few names certainly stand out from the rest. The Tigers lost a few players to the 2023 NFL Draft and transfer portal, but recruiting has been a strong spot for this program, making their ability to reload at certain positions happen virtually overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU of Alexandria graduates include Gonzales, Prairieville residents

LSU of Alexandria announced its December 2022 graduates, which included several from Ascension Parish. The graduates were Johnathan Lagattuta (summa cum laude) of Prairieville, Mone Byers-Seay (cum laude) of Gonzales, Elena Ruiz of Prairieville, Bella Istre of Gonzales, Dewanna Lewis of Prairieville, Courtney Albert of Gonzales, Caleb Jobe of Prairieville, and Auhtym Blankenship (magna cum laude) of Gonzales.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Where LSU basketball stands heading into its SEC opener vs. Arkansas

BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will face its first big test of the Matt McMahon era when No. 10 Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (11-1) hasn't been challenged much this season, having only faced two Power 5 opponents and holding one of the 20 weakest strengths of schedule in all of Division I, according to KenPom.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
postsouth.com

Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107

(First in a two-part series) The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren. It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents. At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

YEAR IN REVIEW: Top Ascension Parish news headlines of 2022

Take a look back at the top Ascension Parish news articles published by the Gonzales Weekly Citizen and the Donaldsonville Chief throughout 2022. Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card. In November, Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

