Check Out These Hot Spots in Rochester, Minnesota Where TV Celebrities Would Hang Out. We know that a lot of celebrities have visited Rochester because of Mayo Clinic, but where would they go in our town to just hang out? I asked around to see where our "Cheers" would be or where the cast of Friends would be drinking coffee and here are a few of the favorite spots in town.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO