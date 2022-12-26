Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
wfxg.com
Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
WRDW-TV
Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
wfxg.com
Stay Social Tap & Table ends last day of business with a bang.
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG)- Stay Social Tap & Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after tonight. This decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioner's 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge who agreed. Stay Social Tap & Table held an event for each day...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning temperatures will stay well above freezing with lows reaching the low to mid-40s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the east during the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most of the day is looking dry. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph.
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
Stay Social Tap and Table goes all out for last day in business, owner speaks about future
Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after Friday night. The decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioners 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge upholding it.
WYFF4.com
'How are we supposed to survive like this?': Upstate apartment residents without water since before Christmas
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Some residents at an apartment complex in Greenwood say they have been without water since before Christmas. The issue now has the attention of city officials. For Jamica Higgins, Thursday marked one week without running water. She's been using plastic water jugs in her unit at...
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
MCG scientists find new target in fight against heart disease
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States…and in the CSRA. Scientists at MCG have discovered a new target in the treatment of the incurable disease. And regulating that target could save hundreds of thousands of lives each year. […]
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
wfxg.com
New Year's Eve festivities and reminders
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - FOX54 is joining local businesses in saying goodbye to 2022. If you are planning to go out tonight, remember you can stay safe while having a good time. If you realize you can't drive after tonight's festivities, Triple-A is here to help by offering their Tow-to-Go services.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Defective heating unit causes smoke in Walmart
Walmart in Barnwell was evacuated around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 after smoke was seen inside the store. “There was smoke from a defective ceiling duct heating unit in the pharmacy area. Power to unit was disconnected eliminating any further issues,” said Barnwell City Fire Chief Tony Dicks.
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
“I felt like it shouldn’t even have to take this long it should’ve been stuff done from the beginning” Swim instructor to be charged in death of 4 year old Izzy Scott
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “I’m not a judge I’m not a juror I’m not the omniscient, omnipresent God. I don’t have that role I’m the parent in this case so again I’m just looking for some form of accountability” said Walter Scott. The Augusta District Attorney’s Office is issuing an arrest warrant for Lexie Tenhuisen… […]
Comments / 1