Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties

UPDATE: The boil water notice has been lifted.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.

The affected area mostly includes customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC, and a small part of Zone 8 south of FM 812, the water utility said. Below is a map of customers who need to boil their water.

Aqua Water Supply Boil Water Notice Map on Dec. 26, 2022

Water for drinking, cooking and ice-making must be boiled and cooled before consumption. The water should be brought to a “vigorous boil” and then boiled for two minutes, according to Aqua Water. You can also buy bottled water from the store if you do not wish to boil water.

Aqua Water Supply is also asking customers to reduce water usage until this issue is resolved.

The system will be flushed with chlorinated water and water samples will be tested. Once test results are received, Aqua Water Supply will notify customers through telephone messages and local news when it’s no longer necessary to boil water.

