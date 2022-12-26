Read full article on original website
Investigation into baby found dead at Lancaster Co. Amish Schoolhouse in 2003 continues
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An investigation into a cold case homicide of a baby girl found in a burn barrel at an Amish Schoolhouse in Lancaster County remains active, according to authorities. According to The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, The Pennsylvania State Police-Lancaster were called to the schoolhouse on...
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing...
Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police
A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
Bicyclist fatally struck at Harrisburg intersection: police
A 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died Tuesday after a vehicle hit her at a city intersection, Harrisburg police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Cameron and Paxton streets, according to police. Police said the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified, was cycling west across Cameron Street when...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
Questions remain in death of man at Dauphin County jail on coldest night of the year
Richard Carter, 63, died inside the Dauphin County jail on the coldest night of the year in Harrisburg. It was about 6 degrees outside on Christmas Eve when he died in his cell in the jail’s medical unit, the same block where another man died earlier this year with hypothermia.
