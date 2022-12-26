ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Bicyclist killed in Harrisburg accident

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police

A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens

A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
ENOLA, PA
abc27 News

Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy