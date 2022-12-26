Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire
Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022
Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill, Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
Crowned a queen for her community service
Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity
Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
Eagles back on the hardwood with win over St. Louis Park
Eight days since their last game, the third-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles shook off the rust to get a hard-fought 68-60 win over St. Louis Park on Wednesday at the 7th Annual Park Center Girls’ Basketball Showcase. The two-day, six-team tournament also features host Park Center along with Chaska, Hopkins and Owatonna in both varsity and [...]
William Oliver Holte
William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022. He is survived by wife Carol, children Timothy (Debra Vest), Mark (Pat Harty), Joyce Conley (John), Jeff (Ellie), Jill Weldin (Hal) and Daniel (Laura); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg, and many friends. Preceded in death by wife Beverly and brothers [...]
Eagles cruise past Chaska with home tourney victory
The Eden Prairie Eagles boys basketball team returned to the court after an eight-day break from game competition and picked up where they left off last week: with another win. The Eagles, hosts of the OSR Physical Therapy Eden Prairie Classic at Eden Prairie High School, rolled to a 90-79 win over Chaska on Wednesday. Sophomore [...]
EPHS names new head boys golf coach
The Eden Prairie High School Athletic Department announced last week the hiring of Dan Slinden as the new head boys golf coach. Slinden, who served as the assistant golf coach last year, will take over for David Anderson, who recently resigned from the position. According to a media release, Slinden has been a teacher at [...]
EPHS alumni grapple with allegations against former teacher
Editor’s note: The author is a 2020 graduate of Eden Prairie High School. She was a student in several of teacher Craig Hollenbeck’s classes. Craig Hollenbeck was hired as a social studies teacher at Eden Prairie High School in 1998. Almost immediately, and for years to follow, he was beloved by his students. But something changed. [...]
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closing at end of 2022
After 32 years at Eden Prairie Center, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant posted a notice on Facebook earlier this month that the restaurant will be closing after a last day of service on Dec. 31, 2022. The Dec. 19 Facebook post stated, “As many of you know, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all [...]
Eagles skate to win at holiday tourney
Back on the ice after the holiday break, the Eden Prairie boys hockey team kicked off the Tradition Holiday Invitational with a 7-5 victory over Lakeville North Tuesday afternoon at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake. Along with the Eagles and the Panthers, the three-day, eight-team tournament, put on by Youth Hockey Hub, features Chaska, Edina, Moorhead, [...]
EPLN holiday kiosk at mall shines light on efforts to bring local news to the community
The Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) holiday kiosk continues to greet shoppers on the second-level walkway between AMC Theatres and the food court at Eden Prairie Center mall through Friday, Dec. 23. Three banner displays on the holiday kiosk provide information about Eden Prairie’s volunteer-run, non-profit online community news service, which covers sports, education, schools, [...]
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-be-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Police report outlines tragic events of Aug. 22 at Scheels
Jordan Markie walked swiftly through the south doors of the Eden Prairie Scheels store just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. At the same moment, a young girl is seen walking at her father’s side as they approach the exit, each carrying merchandise bags. Less than 10 minutes later, father and daughter presumably are [...]
Former EPHS teacher Hollenbeck pleads guilty to gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child
Craig Lee Hollenbeck, a former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to a charge of gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child, which experts in the field refer to as child grooming. The charge stems from an inappropriate relationship Hollenbeck had with an EPHS student between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2021. [...]
EP Schools limits Wed. after-school activities, closes Dec. 22 due to winter storm
Eden Prairie Schools will limit or cancel many afternoon activities and services on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and school will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to snow and anticipated blizzard conditions. In an email to families on Wednesday afternoon, EP Schools said, “Due to the winter storm, we are making several changes to our [...]
It takes a village
At Department 56, it all begins with a story: A young couple celebrating the purchase of their first home, an iconic toy store ready to amaze and delight customers with a magical experience, a little boy who simply wants a Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle for Christmas. These are the stories [...]
Research shines a light on EP’s Indigenous past
Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the Indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
EP School Board reinstates red cord graduation honor for Class of 2023
The Eden Prairie School Board approved the administration’s proposal at its Dec. 12 meeting to reinstate a popular academic graduation honor that had been removed this summer. Board members voted 7-0 to approve the Superintendent Consent Agenda, which included a proposed student handbook change reinstating the availability of red academic recognition cords for the graduating [...]
