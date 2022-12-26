Read full article on original website
Related
'The Last Starfighter' at Blank Canvas Theatre Goes Off Course
A few pleasures can be found, however, in between the many, many songs
Chimaira Reunite Classic Members for First Shows Since 2017
Metalcore heavyweights Chimaira are reuniting for a pair of shows next year, welcoming back several classic members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album The Impossibility of Reason. In an announcement on Facebook, the band exclaims, "Your favorite rippers from Cleveland are back for our first show since...
Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’
Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS. Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.
macaronikid.com
Group Piano Lessons-Sessions Starting in January!
Group piano lessons are an exciting, innovative way to get your child (or yourself!) started playing the piano. Why? Group lessons are great for a variety of reasons but a big reason is that it is more fun and engaging to be in a group. She is offering new sessions starting in January.
Behind the Band Name: Genesis
British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
Why Fear Factory Won’t Offer Paid Meet + Greets on Upcoming Tour
Meet and greets are an exciting experience for fans, but with the rising costs of concert tickets, add-ons simply aren't in the budget for many people anymore. Dino Cazares has stated that Fear Factory won't be offering paid meet and greets during their upcoming tour for that reason, but assured that there's another way their fans can meet them at shows.
Krewe of Orpheus announces 2023 lineup
Dark Dictums of Childhood: a tribute to the boy bands of the 90’s makes up the Krewe of Orpheus’ lineup for Mardi Gras 2023. The Uptown parade will feature 42 floats, 1,500 members and 30 marching units.
Jazz Night In America remembers the artists we've lost
Jazz Night In America's video tribute to the artists lost in 2022.
Comments / 0