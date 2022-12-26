ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)

It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?

Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Taxes 2022: Some relief, some failures to relieve

With inflation taking a big bite out of household budgets over the last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers responded by enacting a crop of new tax policies aimed at providing some relief. How successful these relief measures will become remains to be seen, but many have already reshaped...
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
NJ Spotlight

6,262

NJ’s estimated population loss between mid-2021 and mid-2022. The population of the United States rose by a historically low 376,029 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But the agency’s just-released Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates show an increase in the 2022 population of 0.4%, or 1,256,003. A press release accompanying the data noted, “Net international migration — the number of people moving in and out of the country — added 1,010,923 people between 2021 and 2022 and was the primary driver of growth.” In addition, Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the bureau, said the country experienced “the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.”
GEORGIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: December 28, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?. Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
trentondaily.com

‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library

When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy