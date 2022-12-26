Read full article on original website
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?
Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Taxes 2022: Some relief, some failures to relieve
With inflation taking a big bite out of household budgets over the last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers responded by enacting a crop of new tax policies aimed at providing some relief. How successful these relief measures will become remains to be seen, but many have already reshaped...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
NJ lawmaker gets kicked out of his day job — political retribution, he says
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
NJ’s estimated population loss between mid-2021 and mid-2022. The population of the United States rose by a historically low 376,029 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But the agency’s just-released Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates show an increase in the 2022 population of 0.4%, or 1,256,003. A press release accompanying the data noted, “Net international migration — the number of people moving in and out of the country — added 1,010,923 people between 2021 and 2022 and was the primary driver of growth.” In addition, Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the bureau, said the country experienced “the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.”
wrnjradio.com
New study: New Jersey hunger soaring as hunger reduction advances are eaten up by federal aid cuts, inflation
NEW JERSEY – The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
NJ Spotlight News: December 28, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?. Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a...
2 NJ regions rank among most competitive rental markets in U.S.
The Garden State has two of the most competitive rental markets in the country, according to an analysis of 2022 activity by RentCafe. The apartment listing service looked at the 135 largest markets in the country and based its ranking on a number of factors:. number of days apartments were...
Auto insurance getting even more expensive for 1.2 million N.J. drivers in the new year
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that increased the minimum amount of liability insurance drivers need to have in the state. Drivers affected by the controversial law...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in the Legislature and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
trentondaily.com
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
Young N.J. residents are more progressive but not more likely to be Democrats, poll shows
New Jersey adults between 18 and 30 years old are more likely to be politically progressive than voters overall in the state — but not necessarily more likely to be Democrats, a new poll found. The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released earlier this month, shows young adults from...
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
NJ Spotlight
