Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Provides Injury Updates on Hunter Cattoor, Rodney Rice Ahead of Wake Forest Game
There are two big injury questions currently surrounding the 11-2 Virginia Tech Hokies in regards to the status of veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor and promising freshman guard Rodney Rice. Virginia Tech provided an update on the status of Cattoor in a publicly released statement while also providing a further...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Good news regarding senior guard Hunter Cattoor
The Virginia Tech Hokies finally moved into the top 25 last week after starting the season 11-1 and 1-0 in ACC play. However, the Hokies tripped up against the 6-6 Boston College Eagles on the road, losing 70-65 in overtime. After the game, no one wanted to discuss the loss...
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke
Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Player of Year Results : Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – With a total of 3,431 votes were cast during the WFXR Friday Night Blitz Player of the Year 2022 poll. This years player of the year won by a margin of 33 votes. With a total of 486 votes this years Friday Night Blitz Player of the Year is Christiansburg junior quarterback/running back/safety Tanner Evans.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family. So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
pcpatriot.com
Town Council says goodbye to Penn, Pedigo
Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday night formally said goodbye to one of its own as well as a key department head among town staff. Council approved two resolutions honoring Councilman Lane Penn and Town Engineer Bill Pedigo upon their retirement. Penn let it be known several months ago that he...
WSLS
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles
ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg winery plans New Year’s Eve party
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is holding a New Year’s Eve party this Saturday night at 8. Start the evening with a welcome wine cocktail and assorted light foods throughout the evening as you dance with DJ Pat. There will be a trivia contest and midnight toast. Cocktail attire is encouraged.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke street loses mail delivery after dog attacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dog versus mailman is an old trope, but in Roanoke, it’s having very real consequences. Residents on Northridge Street NE received a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) saying that their mail delivery was being cut off after a local dog attacked a carrier.
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
wfxrtv.com
Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
WSLS
New brewery coming to Downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. – A new brewery is coming to Downtown Pulaski, staff said in a Facebook post. The Great Wilderness Brewing Company said they will be located on 1st Street in the downtown area. The owner, Scot Rockafellow, told 10 News they hope to have the brewery open for...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
Comments / 1