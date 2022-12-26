ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Flash to the past: Big red pump and electricity

A water tank that held 500,000 gallons of water sat just west of the railroad station in Maricopa in the early 1900s. Southern Pacific Railroad owned the tank and supplied water to Maricopa residents and the many steam engines pulling trains through town. The water was taken from a well by an electric pump. A very large, one-cylinder engine with a large flywheel approximately eight feet in diameter drove the pump. It was painted bright red with various parts painted a bright green. Today, the water tank remains one of the city’s iconic landmarks.

Above, you can see a 1900s photo of the cities historic water tower. Below, you can see a current say view of the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1methR_0jv04Dl200
The water tower now [Brian Petersheim Jr.]

