ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Wait extended for commercial Dungeness crabbing season

COOS BAY, Ore. — Commercial crabbers continue to wait to kick off the Dungeness crabbing season on the Oregon Coast. The season, which was scheduled to begin on December 1, is delayed due to the presence of toxic domoic acid showing up in high amounts in crabs off Coos Bay.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire

WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
WEST LINN, OR
KCBY

81-year-old man with dementia found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
SALEM, OR
KCBY

Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Drivers should watch for road hazards from storm, ODOT says

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says travelers should watch for road hazards today as a storm moves through the area. According to officials, crews have already responded to several reports of downed trees and branches on highways, including Highways 46, 99, 199, 238, and 260. Many...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack

A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Overturned semi, multi-car crash shut down I-5

TUALATIN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck shut down I-5 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lower Boones Ferry Road, and closed all lanes of I-5 at milepost 290. A Public Information Officer with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue told KATU that five vehicles and...
TUALATIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy