Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KCBY
Oregon Community Trees, Dept. of Forestry seek nominees for urban forestry award program
Oregon Community Trees (OCT) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are looking for nominees for the urban forestry award program. The goal of the awards program is to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from community leaders. ODF says the...
KCBY
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
KCBY
Wait extended for commercial Dungeness crabbing season
COOS BAY, Ore. — Commercial crabbers continue to wait to kick off the Dungeness crabbing season on the Oregon Coast. The season, which was scheduled to begin on December 1, is delayed due to the presence of toxic domoic acid showing up in high amounts in crabs off Coos Bay.
KCBY
Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
KCBY
Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire
WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
KCBY
Death toll continues to rise in Western New York following historic winter storm
WASHINGTON (TND) — Much of western New York remains paralyzed after a deadly blizzard buried residents in feet of snow over the holiday weekend with even more falling through Tuesday. The death toll in the area has risen to 31 with the mayor of Buffalo announcing seven more blizzard-related...
KCBY
81-year-old man with dementia found safe
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
KCBY
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
KCBY
Rain and heavy winds bring flooding, power outages, and more to Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday morning saw the Portland area struck by rain and heavy, gusty winds, bringing power outages and high waters. Temperatures are due to remain mild in the region, topping off in the low 50s later in the day However, wind advisories and high wind warnings remain in effect until the afternoon.
KCBY
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
KCBY
Drivers should watch for road hazards from storm, ODOT says
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says travelers should watch for road hazards today as a storm moves through the area. According to officials, crews have already responded to several reports of downed trees and branches on highways, including Highways 46, 99, 199, 238, and 260. Many...
KCBY
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly...
KCBY
Overturned semi, multi-car crash shut down I-5
TUALATIN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck shut down I-5 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lower Boones Ferry Road, and closed all lanes of I-5 at milepost 290. A Public Information Officer with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue told KATU that five vehicles and...
Comments / 1