These Cities to See Biggest Price Drops Amid Talk of Housing Market Crash
Experts believe that the housing market is currently undergoing a correction characterized by price declines.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Arizona congressmen call for Southwest Airlines' leadership to answer for debacle
Some Arizona congressmen are calling for public testimony from Southwest Airlines’ leadership to explain mass flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Aviation subcommittee, said the airline’s “apparent failure to adequately prepare for or respond to foreseeable circumstances has created a paralyzing system-wide collapse.” ...
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Closes Lower, Nasdaq Sheds 1% as Bond Yields Pop
Stocks were mixed Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 33,241.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to settle at 3,829.25, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.38% to end at 10,353.23. — Samantha Subin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%,...
Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims.
TechCrunch
Some good news from this year in tech
Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.
US News and World Report
U.S. Road Travel Rises, Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said vehicle travel rose by 0.1% in October to 285.9 billion miles as road travel is nearing pre-pandemic levels for the year. In recent months, vehicle travel has been rising as gasoline prices have fallen. October travel slightly surpassed 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Overall...
