Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue

BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Family of homicide victim: "We lost a beautiful soul much too soon"

ORANGE — Family members of a shooting victim in Orange are asking for help with funeral expenses while police work on finding his killer. 26-year-old Asif Imran was shot several times in his car parked in a driveway on Link Avenue very early Saturday morning. His family says they've...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg. The man was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX

Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

Seventy years ago, some history repeats

As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Tenants are still locked out of Jefferson County storage facility

Jefferson County — Southeast Texans renting storage space at Purely Storage in Jefferson County are still waiting for access to their property after a fire a month ago. The fire burned more than 40 storage units the weekend of Thanksgiving. KFDM/Fox 4's Romelo Styles reports that renters say they've...
KFDM-TV

Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community

BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Ashlyn Joy Granger

Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, of Orange, Texas, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Born in Port...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man

BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96

One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
JASPER, TX

