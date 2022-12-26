Read full article on original website
Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue
BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
Family of homicide victim: "We lost a beautiful soul much too soon"
ORANGE — Family members of a shooting victim in Orange are asking for help with funeral expenses while police work on finding his killer. 26-year-old Asif Imran was shot several times in his car parked in a driveway on Link Avenue very early Saturday morning. His family says they've...
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg. The man was...
15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX
Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
JCSO: 'Missing jury duty' scammers call and request funds or threaten arrest
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Scammers are making calls in Jefferson County, pretending to be deputies and threatening to arrest people for 'missing jury duty' if they don't send funds, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. They're able to spoof a legitimate local phone number and make it appear as...
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
The Morning Show visits 5 Under Golf Center for a Gatsby Gala
BEAUMONT — 5 Under Golf Center will hold a Gatsby Gala December 31st from 7pm to 1am. This is a age 21 and up event. Attendees are encouraged to wear their glitz, glam, and Gatsby themed attire. Entry is free but you can rent a table, bay or private...
Tenants are still locked out of Jefferson County storage facility
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans renting storage space at Purely Storage in Jefferson County are still waiting for access to their property after a fire a month ago. The fire burned more than 40 storage units the weekend of Thanksgiving. KFDM/Fox 4's Romelo Styles reports that renters say they've...
Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
Ashlyn Joy Granger
Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, of Orange, Texas, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Born in Port...
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Vidor ISD may soon have new elementary school campus more than five years after Tropical Storm Harvey
VIDOR, Texas — A new campus might be ready for Vidor elementary school staff and students in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
Swing bridge in Orange closed due to mechanical issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The East Roundbunch swing bridge in Orange ris losed due to mechanical issues. The bridge is currently inaccessible to cars and trucks because it is unable to close. Therefore, the bridge will remained for an unknown amount of time. The mechanical issues are believed to...
