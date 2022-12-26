Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT – Glass Town New Year Countdown in Downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER – New Years’ events are on in Downtown Lancaster on Saturday night to bring in the New Year. Events will happen in the downtown area where local restaurants will offer local wares, hot food, and adult beverages that can be carried in the DORA district throughout the evening and after New Year.
morrowcountysentinel.com
White Christmas in Morrow County
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Morrow County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday and it remained in effect until Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the county downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City couple brings house out of the 1980s
When Tonja and Matt Davenport moved into their dream home in 2018 with their daughter, they knew it required serious remodeling to fit their vision of a modern-day farmhouse that optimized its space. “We wanted to preserve the integrity and character of the home from when it was built in...
One Tank Trip: Ohio Glass Museum
For more than 150 years, Ohio has been the home to numerous glass companies that produce some of the most beautiful work in the world.
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bonnie L. Birchfield
Bonnie L. Birchfield, age 69 of Plain City, passed away Tuesday morning December 27, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born February 18, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Callis “Top” and Elizabeth Naoma (Hay) Moore. Bonnie retired from Dublin City Schools after 31 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Johnny L. Birchfield – 2006; and sister: Carol Shoemaker. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John D. Birchfield; daughter: Sheila Birchfield; grandchildren: Drake Birchfield, Aerial (John) Weiner, Blake Wilson; siblings: Letta (Denver) Seagraves, and Callis Moore, Jr.; and best friend since 2nd grade: Chris Kinney. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 9-11am at Ferguson Funeral Home, Plain City where the funeral will be held immediately following at 11am. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
Fire in Lima’s Town Square
LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Floyd A. Madison
Floyd A. Madison, 73 of LaRue, died Monday December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22,1949 in Kenton to the late Floyd Q. and Nova Katherine (Johnson) Madison. Floyd worked at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion for over 40 years until he retired. He served in the US Army as well as Vietnam. Floyd was a member of the VFW Post # 7201 in Marion.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 10, Bonifacio Makes Our List for the First Time
Just before the city’s first full-service Filipino restaurant opened in 2016, chef MJ Hernandez says he met Bonifacio owner Krizzia Yanga and “offered my life and my soul, essentially.” Hernandez was tired of seeing Filipino restaurants in the U.S. close after just a year, he says, and he didn’t want to be stuck on the sidelines.
unioncountydailydigital.com
James Lowell Gaston
James Lowell Gaston, Prospect, passed away on December 23 at the age of 79, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and was accelerated by Covid-related weakness. His sweet, ornery smile and wonderful sense of humor will be missed. His departure from this earth will be mourned, but the family is comforted knowing he is now in his forever home with Jesus Christ. No more pain and suffering for the victory has been won.
Memorial gathering to be held today for Fairborn High School student killed in Greene County crash
FAIRBORN — A memorial gathering is set to be held Tuesday to celebrate the life of Lily Clingner, 17, who was killed in a crash earlier this month. The service will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Dayton FOP located on Powell Rd, according to Clingner’s obituary.
Dozens of travelers at John Glenn Columbus International Airport stranded due to canceled flights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weather in Columbus remained below freezing on Monday and that threw air travel into a tailspin. Multiple flights on Delta, Spirit and Southwest were cancelled for a variety of reasons. One family trying to head to the Virgin Islands was told weather was not an...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
cwcolumbus.com
Donors give Christmas miracle to Ohio puppy in need of surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thoughtful donors helped a 5-month-old puppy get an expensive, but necessary, surgery after he was brought to the Humane Society of Richland County with a fractured femoral bone. The Humane Society said Kylo, a 5-month-old husky shepherd mix, was surrendered to them on Dec. 22...
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The historic LeVeque Tower in downtown Columbus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a water leak. According to an email sent to tenants of the building, a leak in the skyscraper caused “water intrusion” into the building’s electrical system, resulting in all tenants being evacuated. “Please (at minimum) prepare personal belongings […]
'The ceiling fell in': Residents of Wedgewood Village Apartments plead for help after pipes burst in record cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside an apartment at Wedgewood Village Apartments in Columbus sits a pile of presents wrapped and ready, but now ruined. They are soaked and covered in debris. “It's very discouraging,” said the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous. She explained what happened as a nightmare...
Comments / 0