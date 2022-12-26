ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT – Glass Town New Year Countdown in Downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER – New Years’ events are on in Downtown Lancaster on Saturday night to bring in the New Year. Events will happen in the downtown area where local restaurants will offer local wares, hot food, and adult beverages that can be carried in the DORA district throughout the evening and after New Year.
LANCASTER, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

White Christmas in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Morrow County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday and it remained in effect until Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the county downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Grove City couple brings house out of the 1980s

When Tonja and Matt Davenport moved into their dream home in 2018 with their daughter, they knew it required serious remodeling to fit their vision of a modern-day farmhouse that optimized its space. “We wanted to preserve the integrity and character of the home from when it was built in...
GROVE CITY, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Storm affects residential pipes in Lima

LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
LIMA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Bonnie L. Birchfield

Bonnie L. Birchfield, age 69 of Plain City, passed away Tuesday morning December 27, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born February 18, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Callis “Top” and Elizabeth Naoma (Hay) Moore. Bonnie retired from Dublin City Schools after 31 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Johnny L. Birchfield – 2006; and sister: Carol Shoemaker. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John D. Birchfield; daughter: Sheila Birchfield; grandchildren: Drake Birchfield, Aerial (John) Weiner, Blake Wilson; siblings: Letta (Denver) Seagraves, and Callis Moore, Jr.; and best friend since 2nd grade: Chris Kinney. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 9-11am at Ferguson Funeral Home, Plain City where the funeral will be held immediately following at 11am. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
PLAIN CITY, OH
The Lima News

Fire in Lima’s Town Square

LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
LIMA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Floyd A. Madison

Floyd A. Madison, 73 of LaRue, died Monday December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22,1949 in Kenton to the late Floyd Q. and Nova Katherine (Johnson) Madison. Floyd worked at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion for over 40 years until he retired. He served in the US Army as well as Vietnam. Floyd was a member of the VFW Post # 7201 in Marion.
MARION, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

James Lowell Gaston

James Lowell Gaston, Prospect, passed away on December 23 at the age of 79, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and was accelerated by Covid-related weakness. His sweet, ornery smile and wonderful sense of humor will be missed. His departure from this earth will be mourned, but the family is comforted knowing he is now in his forever home with Jesus Christ. No more pain and suffering for the victory has been won.
PROSPECT, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site

MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
MARYSVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Donors give Christmas miracle to Ohio puppy in need of surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thoughtful donors helped a 5-month-old puppy get an expensive, but necessary, surgery after he was brought to the Humane Society of Richland County with a fractured femoral bone. The Humane Society said Kylo, a 5-month-old husky shepherd mix, was surrendered to them on Dec. 22...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The historic LeVeque Tower in downtown Columbus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a water leak. According to an email sent to tenants of the building, a leak in the skyscraper caused “water intrusion” into the building’s electrical system, resulting in all tenants being evacuated. “Please (at minimum) prepare personal belongings […]
COLUMBUS, OH

