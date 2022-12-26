ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Driver arrested after crash that killed passenger, impairment suspected

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 3 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — A crash on a Lafourche Parish highway Christmas night left a passenger dead and the driver injured and arrested, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Just after 8 p.m., troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. Investigation revealed 49-year-old Francisco Lopez-Mendoza was driving a Mazda 3 along the highway when he entered a left curve.

For unknown reasons, the Mazda ran off the right side of the road, collided with a utility pole and flipped over. Troopers say, he and an unidentified passenger were wearing seatbelts but Mendoza only suffered moderate injuries while the other was declared dead on the scene.

Further investigation determined Mendoza was impaired and was arrested at the hospital for:

  • Driving While Impaired
  • Vehicular Homicide
  • Careless Operation
  • Driver Must Be Licensed
The identity of the passenger will be released after the family is notified. No further details are available as this is an ongoing investigation.

WGNO

