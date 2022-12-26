Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
Mount Vernon News
Bids for Knox County Department of Job and Family Services
LEGAL NOTICE - REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Knox County Commissioners is soliciting proposals from interested parties to furnish Consulting Services for the Knox County Department of Job and Family Services, for the 2023 calendar year. Request for Proposal (RFP) specifications and/or details of...
cityscenecolumbus.com
American Nitrile chooses Grove City for manufacturing plant
Just a few years ago, the acronym “PPE” wasn’t a household phrase. But today, following the pandemic and subsequent shortage of protective equipment, a local man and his company are on track to break records worldwide in the PPE manufacturing industry. In mid-November 2022, the first production...
Delaware Gazette
County taxpayers to see reduction in payment fees
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution approving a proposal from JPMorgan Chase Bank during its meeting on Dec. 22 that will reduce the fees associated with paying property taxes electronically in Delaware County. Delaware County Treasurer Don Rankey Jr. and his office negotiated the proposal from JPMorgan...
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Continues To Need Your Input
UNION COUNTY – Union County is going all out to get your ideas, input, insights and outlooks for how better the local governments can best serve Union County, up to and including utilities, recreational facilities, and law enforcement, plus many other concerns. Union County therefore is asking all residents...
wyso.org
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. “We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Faces Light Agenda
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Council Chambers, 233 W. 6th St. The Commission faces an abbreviated agenda Wednesday as the only resolution on the docket is one to approve labor, equipment and materials costs to plow and treat streets and alleys in the Village of Unionville Center during snow season in 2023 when there is a snowfall of two (2) inches or more.
Delaware Gazette
DCDL set to roll out new hours
The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees voted to implement new operating hours for the library system at its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, all branches of the Delaware County District Library system will move to the following operating hours:
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus
A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Floyd A. Madison
Floyd A. Madison, 73 of LaRue, died Monday December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22,1949 in Kenton to the late Floyd Q. and Nova Katherine (Johnson) Madison. Floyd worked at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion for over 40 years until he retired. He served in the US Army as well as Vietnam. Floyd was a member of the VFW Post # 7201 in Marion.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Roger Lee Coleman
Roger Lee Coleman, age 75 of Plain City, passed away Friday morning on December 23, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born to Raymond L. and Betty (King) Coleman on April 4, 1947 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia, and later moved with his family to Dublin, Ohio. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1965 and participated in 4-H and FFA. Following graduation, upon the request of the United States Government, he honorably served in the U.S. Army as an A1 Helicopter Crew Flight Chief Engineer. During his 2 years of active duty, he led over 175 combat missions as an uncommissioned officer over the skies of Vietnam. After his return home, he spent five more years in the Army Reserves and married his wife of 46 years, Linda Jean (Minor) Coleman. He was employed at Lennox Industries for more than 30 years, where he retired early to expand his career in woodworking as a talented and highly-respected carver and craftsman. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife and family, and attending his granddaughters dance/cheer/theatrical events. Retirement also allowed him more time to spend as an active member of the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church (UALC), where he enjoyed volunteering in multiple capacities and attending bible studies with his S.A.L.T. group. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Coleman and brother, Gary Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jean (Minor) Coleman; mother, Betty J. (King) Coleman; step-children, Jooli J. (Ronald) Osterholt, and Robert J. (Stacy Planck) Diltz; step-grandchildren, Ellie Jean and Afton Lee Osterholt; sister, Joyce (Edwin) Kreis of Waterloo, Iowa; and brother, Rodney Bruce (Dorothy) Coleman of Plain City.
Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill. Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022. Aangan India Bistro The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Nancy Shumway Hays
Nancy Elizabeth Shumway Hays, age 69, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her home. She was a former associate of Western Electric/ Lucent where she was an office clerk for more than 20 years. She retired from Farmers Insurance in 2018 where she worked as a data processor. A 1971 graduate of Marysville High School, she was president of Heart of Ohio Blue Star Mothers for ten years. She was also affiliated with the Union County Military Family Support Group. She was the best wife, sister, mother and Nana that anyone could ever have. She was born February 10, 1953 in Union County, Ohio to the late Marvin and Joan Ruble Shumway and was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Harlond and Annabelle Hays; four brothers-in-laws, John Hays, Ova Hays, Harold Hays and Timothy Hays; and a nephew, Kevin McCoy. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Darrel L. Hays; her children, Danielle (Kevin) Leon of Pleasantville, Shannon L. S. Hays of Urbana, Darrin (Ashley) Hays of Grove City; her grandchildren, Tristan Leon, Lanissa Leon, Samuel Leon, Andrew Leon, Rebekah Leon, Zoey Hays and Kyle Hays; three sisters, Ginny Neal of Rockford, Illinois, Trish Therrian of Peoria, Arizona and Peg (Craig) Fifer of Marysville; a sister-in-law, Barb (Mick) McCoy of Marysville; brothers-in-law, Harland (Tawni) Hays, Jr. and Dan (Kelley) Hays, both of Marysville; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. The family will hold graveside services later. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www. Underwoodfuneralhome.com.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT – Glass Town New Year Countdown in Downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER – New Years’ events are on in Downtown Lancaster on Saturday night to bring in the New Year. Events will happen in the downtown area where local restaurants will offer local wares, hot food, and adult beverages that can be carried in the DORA district throughout the evening and after New Year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
White Christmas in Morrow County
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Morrow County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday and it remained in effect until Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the county downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency.
Fire in Lima’s Town Square
LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bonnie L. Birchfield
Bonnie L. Birchfield, age 69 of Plain City, passed away Tuesday morning December 27, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born February 18, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Callis “Top” and Elizabeth Naoma (Hay) Moore. Bonnie retired from Dublin City Schools after 31 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Johnny L. Birchfield – 2006; and sister: Carol Shoemaker. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John D. Birchfield; daughter: Sheila Birchfield; grandchildren: Drake Birchfield, Aerial (John) Weiner, Blake Wilson; siblings: Letta (Denver) Seagraves, and Callis Moore, Jr.; and best friend since 2nd grade: Chris Kinney. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 9-11am at Ferguson Funeral Home, Plain City where the funeral will be held immediately following at 11am. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Comments / 0