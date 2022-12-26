Roger Lee Coleman, age 75 of Plain City, passed away Friday morning on December 23, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born to Raymond L. and Betty (King) Coleman on April 4, 1947 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia, and later moved with his family to Dublin, Ohio. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1965 and participated in 4-H and FFA. Following graduation, upon the request of the United States Government, he honorably served in the U.S. Army as an A1 Helicopter Crew Flight Chief Engineer. During his 2 years of active duty, he led over 175 combat missions as an uncommissioned officer over the skies of Vietnam. After his return home, he spent five more years in the Army Reserves and married his wife of 46 years, Linda Jean (Minor) Coleman. He was employed at Lennox Industries for more than 30 years, where he retired early to expand his career in woodworking as a talented and highly-respected carver and craftsman. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife and family, and attending his granddaughters dance/cheer/theatrical events. Retirement also allowed him more time to spend as an active member of the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church (UALC), where he enjoyed volunteering in multiple capacities and attending bible studies with his S.A.L.T. group. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Coleman and brother, Gary Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jean (Minor) Coleman; mother, Betty J. (King) Coleman; step-children, Jooli J. (Ronald) Osterholt, and Robert J. (Stacy Planck) Diltz; step-grandchildren, Ellie Jean and Afton Lee Osterholt; sister, Joyce (Edwin) Kreis of Waterloo, Iowa; and brother, Rodney Bruce (Dorothy) Coleman of Plain City.

