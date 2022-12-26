ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impacting many Nebraska roads west of York Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday. Troopers say drivers should be extra vigilant between the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55 if you’re in need of assistance....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Grand Island Casino Resort is open for business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park is now officially open for business. People gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday before claiming a spot on the slots. A full renovation and 300 slot machines were installed in less than 90 days of construction....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island temporary casino open for business

Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

One seriously injured in semi crash near Odessa

ODESSA, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol says a crash involving two semis ended with one person heading to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:35 a.m. when an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi on I-80 near mile marker 262. The semi to the rear then jackknifed into the ditch.
ODESSA, NE
NebraskaTV

Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney County accident sends one to hospital

AXTELL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in central Nebraska on Friday, sending on to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44 on Dec. 23 around 8:15 p.m. A 46-year-old Naponee woman...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
HALL COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Crossroads In Hastings Forced To Evacuate

At approximately 9:00 pm last night Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to an alert at the Crossroads Mission Avenue. Upon arrival, responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Further inspection was conducted by the City of Hastings Fire Marshal, Electrical Inspector and Hastings Utilities. A determination was made that it was unsafe to provide electrical service to the building and power was disconnected.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room

AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney woman sentenced to over four years in prison on meth-related charge

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A woman from Kearney received 4 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 53-year-old Tammie Young, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Young will serve 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will be placed on supervised release for three years after she finishes her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
NANCE COUNTY, NE

