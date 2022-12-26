Youngstown State guard makes school history with conference award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third time this season, Youngstown State University senior guard Dwayne Cohill has been named Horizon League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
This week, Cohill is Co-Player of the Week with Wright State's Trey Calvin.
It is the first time that a Penguins’ player has been named Horizon League Player of the Week three times or more in a season.
In YSU’s lone game last week against Central Michigan, Cohill scored 26 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the floor.
In YSU's lone game last week against Central Michigan, Cohill scored 26 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the floor.

He has helped the Penguins to a 9-4 record so far this season as the team will return to action Thursday against Cleveland State with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. at Beeghly Center.
