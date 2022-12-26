Read full article on original website
WLOX
Homeless community in need of permanent shelter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there have been multiple talks about breaking ground for a permanent homeless shelter in Harrison County, not much progress has been made. Now, the recent arctic blast has some pointing to this need again. In an email of thanks, Back Bay Mission Executive Director the...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Kwanzaa is a winter holiday everyone can celebrate regardless of religion. The Gulf Coast Coalition hosted their 30th annual celebration tonight. For three decades, Gulfport has come together to honor the seven principals of Kwanzaa. This year, Good Deeds Community Center filled with community leaders, youth, and local organizations. The...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday at Good Deeds Community Center
The celebration of Kwanzaa began yesterday and the Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition will host its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration tomorrow. Kwanza was created in 1966 and is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture. The ideas and concepts of Kwanzaa are expressed in...
wxxv25.com
Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County
If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
wxxv25.com
Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum celebrates 115 years of Mississippi Mardi Gras
Now that Christmas is over and New Year’s is coming up this weekend, here on the Coast, we know that carnival season is not far behind. With us today to talk about the traditional kickoff for the season is Anna Harris, executive director of the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum.
wxxv25.com
Christmas tree recycling now underway
The annual Christmas tree recycling period is now underway in two Coast counties. The Harrison County Beautification Commission and Mississippi Power have teamed up once again to set up drop-off locations across the county. Those five locations are:. Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road. Courthouse Road Pier. Highway 90 parking bay...
wxxv25.com
A car covered in Christmas lights brightens spirits in Gulfport
Christmas may have passed, but the holiday spirit still illuminates hearts throughout the Coast. Christmas light displays are coming down this week, including one that’s been on a roll since the start of December. “It’s just wholesome to see people’s reactions and stuff like that and see people really...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi United to End Homelessness works to feed those in need
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One homeless outreach organization is working to help those in need this Christmas. The Mississippi United to End Homelessness gave out meals to some families that were re-homed by the agency on Friday. Allen Tisdale with the organization said he hopes the meals bring the families...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
WLOX
WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice impacting the City of Pascagoula
News 25 went to Pascagoula to see how the city-wide boil water notice is impacting local businesses. Those that are open are adapting, but many have closed their doors for the holiday season and won’t be open again until the new year. Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman says they...
WLOX
Neighbor helps rescue Gulfport family from burning home
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport family is picking up the pieces left behind by a fire, Monday. It happened the day after Christmas at a home on South Street. When neighbor Tommy Armstrong, Jr. first saw the fire, he jumped into action to help rescue his friends. “I saw...
wxxv25.com
Two announce intention to run for Harrison County sheriff
Captain Matt Haley and Major Louis Elias have both announced their intention to run for the Harrison County sheriff position next year. Both men still have to qualify. Elias is a graduate of Long Beach High School and the Harrison County Law Enforcement Academy. Haley started at the Harrison County...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
WLOX
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As entrepreneurs across the country face business obstacles, a popular South Mississippi restaurant is set to close its doors this week. Puff Belly’s Brewery Pizza and Grill says goodbye after three years of serving up delicious slices of pie on the Gulf Coast. “With...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Moss Point
Bert Jenkins was absolutely electric all day long for Gulfport’s 39th annual Holiday Classic. The tournament includes seven of Mississippi’s best high school basketball teams and one of the best from Illinois. Gulfport High is the host with the most and their first match-up of the tournament is...
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice for Summer Haven Circle E. to OL Oaks Dr. in Gulfport
An area in Gulfport is now under a boil water notice. The Gulfport Water Works Division says due to a water main repair, citizens in the area of Summer Haven Circle East to Ol Oaks Drive are under a boil water notice. This includes Summer Haven Drive and Live Oaks...
Where are the most charitable counties in Mississippi? This top 10 list might surprise you.
The holiday season is synonymous with spending money — but it’s more than just buying gifts. Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. They look at all 82 Mississippi counties and ranked the top 10 counties as it relates to how much is given and how many people give in each county.
Mississippi seeing rise in forestry pest issues
A variety of pests are threatening Mississippi’s forests and presenting a challenge to landowners...
