Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Poco Piatti Hensville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the back side of Fifth Third field, we’re not talking home plate. We’re talking small plates at Poco Piatti. “It’s my favorite way to eat, you know,” said Executive Chef Rob Campbell. “Instead of getting one dish, you know, you can get 4 or 5 and sample many different things.”
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall

From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
13abc.com

Auto Title Offices close for the holiday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues. In addition, all...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday. Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs, according to witnesses. A spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department told 13abc late Monday night that no one has been charged at this time. Police say they are unable to release body camera footage of the incident as juveniles are the main subject of the videos, per policy.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New Year's Eve Cocktails on The Nine

Colin Mochrie joins "The Nine" ahead of Toledo tour stop. Improv legend Colin Mochrie joined Ethan Watts and Dan Smith on The Nine to talk about the "Scared Scriptless" tour, coming to the Valentine Theatre next week!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1.
PETTISVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Christian to hold basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Christian is hosting this year’s annual holiday basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas. The clinic is taking place on Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Christian School. The clinic is for ages seven and up and the cost is a donation of $40.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
HOLLAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH

