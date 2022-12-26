Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
East Toledo Senior Center closed due to burst water pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center on White Street will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 due to burst water pipes. This includes all in-person activities and lunch. PASSPORT transportation will continue as usual. Staff will be on hand for any assistance. You can call 419-691-2254 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Poco Piatti Hensville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the back side of Fifth Third field, we’re not talking home plate. We’re talking small plates at Poco Piatti. “It’s my favorite way to eat, you know,” said Executive Chef Rob Campbell. “Instead of getting one dish, you know, you can get 4 or 5 and sample many different things.”
Freezing temperatures burst pipes, force two Toledo senior centers to temporarily close
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center and Friendship Park Community Center were forced to close Tuesday due to burst water pipes from below-freezing temperatures over the weekend. The damage caused by the extreme cold is unprecedented and hasn't happened to the East Toledo Senior Center in Point...
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
WTOL-TV
Historic Grand Rapids bed and breakfast closing its doors
The Grand Kerr House Bed and Breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio is going out of business. The owners, Bob and Cathy, are in good health but decided to sleep in later.
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
13abc.com
Auto Title Offices close for the holiday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Downtown Auto Title Office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Clerk of Courts the downtown office located on 1600 Madison Ave will be closed due to staffing issues. In addition, all...
13abc.com
TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday. Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs, according to witnesses. A spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department told 13abc late Monday night that no one has been charged at this time. Police say they are unable to release body camera footage of the incident as juveniles are the main subject of the videos, per policy.
13abc.com
New Year's Eve Cocktails on The Nine
Colin Mochrie joins "The Nine" ahead of Toledo tour stop. Improv legend Colin Mochrie joined Ethan Watts and Dan Smith on The Nine to talk about the "Scared Scriptless" tour, coming to the Valentine Theatre next week!. Fit Over 50: Bowling. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. Lee...
Hole in ductwork above female locker room at Toledo fire station found; two investigations underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are conducting two investigations after a hole in the ductwork above Station 13's female locker room was discovered Monday, a TFRD spokesperson said Tuesday. The hole in the ductwork has been repaired and TFRD is in the process...
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
13abc.com
Toledo Christian to hold basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Christian is hosting this year’s annual holiday basketball clinic in honor of Melvin Thomas. The clinic is taking place on Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Christian School. The clinic is for ages seven and up and the cost is a donation of $40.
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
