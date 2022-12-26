Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire on Stafford Road in Holland
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
westernmassnews.com
Police: person struck by car on Broadway in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another pedestrian has been hit by a car in Chicopee. Wednesday’s incident marks the fifth pedestrian hit in the city in just three months. Broadway is now reopened after it was closed from Monroe to Madison Streets for part of the evening. The incident occurred...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police: Female injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Wednesday night
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A woman remains in the hospital after a hit and run pedestrian crash from Wednesday night. That woman remains in the intensive care unit at the hospital. This marks the fifth pedestrian crash in the city, just since October. Flashing blue lights and crime scene tape blocked off an area of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Police said yet another pedestrian was hit.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Chicopee pedestrian struck by vehicle and badly injured in 7th serious city crash in less than 3 months
CHICOPEE – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Chicopee Falls section of the city Wednesday night. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment, said Travis Odiorne, police public information officer. He did not have any updates on the person’s condition as of 10 p.m.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
westernmassnews.com
Officials: Fatal Brimfield house fire started accidentally with space heater
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After an investigation into the fatal house fire that took place last week on 3rd Street in Brimfield, it was determined that the fire was started accidentally with a space heater. According to the Department of Fire Services, multiple space heaters were found inside the home, however,...
Crews put out fire in basement of Holyoke business
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire at a business on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Local autobody owner to fix good Samaritan's car for free as thank you for heroism. A Springfield man is...
westernmassnews.com
Local autobody owner to fix good Samaritan’s car for free as thank you for heroism
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is being hailed a hero by city leaders after police said he jumped into action when he saw an officer struggling with an armed robbery suspect. He was publicly thanked Wednesday by Springfield officials, standing next to his proud brother, sister, and daughter.
Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband
An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
Springfield Community Applauds Good Samaritan Who Saved Officers' Lives
Pedro Perez said he didn't think about what could happen to him when he jumped into a fight to help two police officers who were being attacked by a suspect. He just saw someone in trouble, and he felt compelled to help out. Now, the Springfield community is paying him...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 14-year-old Sir James was reported missing on Tuesday, December 6. Investigators believe that he may be in the Springfield area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to car fire on Route 291 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Troopers with the Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 291 Eastbound Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car fire. According to State Police, the fire took place near exit 3 to Armory Street in Springfield. Police said that all people in the vehicle were able to...
One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
westernmassnews.com
Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man accused of ditching gun shortly after shots were fired in Newington remains uncharged in shooting
NEWINGTON – A Hartford man charged in connection with a car crash and a firearm offense in Newington remains uncharged in a shooting in town reported just minutes before he was taken into custody. Xander Estremera, 20, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he did not...
