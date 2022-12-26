ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire on Stafford Road in Holland

Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
HOLLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: person struck by car on Broadway in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another pedestrian has been hit by a car in Chicopee. Wednesday’s incident marks the fifth pedestrian hit in the city in just three months. Broadway is now reopened after it was closed from Monroe to Madison Streets for part of the evening. The incident occurred...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police: Female injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Wednesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A woman remains in the hospital after a hit and run pedestrian crash from Wednesday night. That woman remains in the intensive care unit at the hospital. This marks the fifth pedestrian crash in the city, just since October. Flashing blue lights and crime scene tape blocked off an area of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Police said yet another pedestrian was hit.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials: Fatal Brimfield house fire started accidentally with space heater

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After an investigation into the fatal house fire that took place last week on 3rd Street in Brimfield, it was determined that the fire was started accidentally with a space heater. According to the Department of Fire Services, multiple space heaters were found inside the home, however,...
BRIMFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband

An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 14-year-old Sir James was reported missing on Tuesday, December 6. Investigators believe that he may be in the Springfield area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to car fire on Route 291 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Troopers with the Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 291 Eastbound Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car fire. According to State Police, the fire took place near exit 3 to Armory Street in Springfield. Police said that all people in the vehicle were able to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy