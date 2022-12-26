Read full article on original website
Duane L. Davy
Duane Logan Davy, 68, of Galion, was found deceased on Monday, December 26, 2022. Duane was born April 23, 1954 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Curtis R. Sr. and Isabelle Z. (Collins) Davy. At a young age, Duane’s family moved to North Robinson, and he went on to graduate from Colonel Crawford High School in 1972. He played for the Eagles’ baseball and basketball teams and served as vice president of his senior class.
Chuck Ketterman
Chuck Ketterman was a kind, engaging and socializing person. Charles A. “Chuck” Ketterman, 79, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 22, 2022. He had been battling some recent health ailments. He was born November 15, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of Charles H. “Sam”...
Clarence “Butch” Heminger
Clarence “Butch” Heminger, 81, of Galion passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Crystal Care Center of Ashland. He was born March 5, 1941 in Galion and was the son of John and Mary (Black) Heminger. Butch married Linda F. (Luscaleet) on July 7, 1978 and she preceded him in death after 42 years on September 2, 2020.
Top ten stories of 2022
BUCYRUS—As we prepare to close out 2022, Crawford County Now has compiled a list of the year’s top ten stories. 10. Lights Out…GE Closes…Over 150 jobs were lost with the closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant. The plant, which was in operation for more than 80 years, left a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus.
Anthony Wayne Mahon
Succumbed to his injuries due to a car accident on December 23rd. Anthony is survived by his loving parents Danny Mahon and Tina Wilson. And his brothers: Steven Kiess, Daniel Wilson , Joseph Wilson , Danny Mahon Jr. and Cody Mahon. And his loving family, his aunts, uncles, cousins and...
Helen M. Clady
Helen M. Clady, 83, of Bloomville, died on December 28, 2022 at home. She was born on November 4, 1939 in Bellaire, OH, the daughter of Leonard and Ruth (Green) Kocher Sr. A full obituary and service information will be shared after the New Year. Eastman Funeral Home, New London, is honored to serve the Clady family. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Kent, Hart power Galion past Northmor
IBERIA — Defense made the difference for Galion. A game-high 29 points from Cooper Kent and 16 more from Tiger teammate Jackson Hart didn’t hurt either as the visitors pulled out a 63-58 win between backyard rivals Tuesday night in non-conference boys action. “We played defense,” Tigers head...
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 27
Galion (4-5): Shots 22-43; 3-pt. shots 8-11 (Jackson Hart 4, Cooper Kent 2, Elijah Chafin 2); Free throws 11-22; Rebounds 27 (Jackson Hart 8, Cooper Kent 5); Turnovers 14. Scoring: Elijah Chafin 2 0 6, Jackson Hart 6 0 16, Steven Glew 3 2 8, Cooper Kent 10 7 29, Braylen Hart 1 2 4.
Marion Courthouse closed due to burst pipes…Probation operating remotely
MARION—A water pipe and eight air conditioning units have burst due to the freezing temperatures at the historic Marion County Courthouse, located at 100 North Main St, in downtown Marion, Ohio. As a result, we are in the process of cleaning up two inches of standing water on the...
Drinking water warning
BUCYRUS—Due to a water main break or depressurization, contaminants that may cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People only on EAST MANSFIELD STREET FROM EAST MARY STREET TO FISHER STREET should take the following precautions:. DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring...
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Warmer for the last week of 2022
BUCYRUS—We will see a warmup for the last week of 2022. The week starts out in the 20 and ends in the 40s. Chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Tuesday—Cloudy,...
