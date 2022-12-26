ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He “Never Saw Any Affection”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.
New York Post

Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else

It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
netflixjunkie.com

“That won’t change”- Kim Kardashian Is Doing Everything She Can to Include Kanye West With Their Family and Children

With a husband and wife going through a rough patch, children tend to suffer more. And when the couple is divorced, it becomes harder for them to manage the children. However, Kim Kardashian seems to be doing a great job after her divorce from Kanye West. Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian is keeping the father of their children close to them. But why is she doing so?
96.9 KISS FM

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
TheDailyBeast

Is Kanye Missing? Rapper’s Ex-Manager Can’t Find Him to Serve $4.5M Lawsuit

Kanye West is nowhere to be found, according to his former business manager Thomas St. John, who is currently trying to serve the disgraced music mogul with a $4.5 million lawsuit. According to a Dec. 19 court filing obtained by The U.S. Sun, the manager is looking for more time, at least until the end of March, to find the Grammy-winning artist. St. John and his attorneys have allegedly attempted to reach Ye at his home, by mail at multiple possible addresses in Hidden Hills, Malibu and Calabasas, and via a law group listed as the contact for Kanye, though that firm has since claimed they are unaffiliated with the Yeezy designer, raising questions about whether West even has legal representation. The lawsuit alleges that the former billionaire failed to pay St. John during an 18-month stint as West’s senior financial advisor. “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of 'The 18-month term was bullshit' and 'You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,’” according to court documents.Read it at The U.S. Sun
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back tears while explaining how she’s been co-parenting with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children. “I had the best dad,” Kardashian said....
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer

Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Allegedly Evading Ex-Business Manager Who's Suing Him

Ye's ex-business manager says Kim Kardashian's ex has been playing a cat-and-mouse game for weeks, all over a lawsuit. The biz manager, Thomas St. John, is suing Ye for $4.5 mil and is frustrated because he can't serve him with the necessary legal docs, this according to the US Sun.
papermag.com

Kim Kardashian Fears New Partners Will be 'Scared' of Kanye

Kim Kardashian is afraid of getting back into the dating game because future boyfriends will be "scared" of her ex Kanye West. Appearing for a recent sit-down interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star told the host, "There’s a part of me that's like, ‘Oh my God. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?' I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent."
webnewsobserver.com

Kim Kardashian gets emotional while talking about co-parenting with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband and American rapper Kanye West aka Ye, broke down into tears during one of her interviews as she talked about co-parenting her children. For the unversed, the reality mogul appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on December 26, 2022, where she explained about having tried to shield her children from ‘all of the crazy stuff that comes with her ex Kanye’s public outbursts.

