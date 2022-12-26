Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
KCCI.com
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
KCRG.com
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KCCI.com
Iowa man receives heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life, after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said, in an interview only on KCCI. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
KCRG.com
Benton County couple snowed in over holiday weekend, dug out by community members
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The amount of snow, combined with the extreme wind Eastern Iowa saw over the holiday weekend can make it difficult for anyone to clear their own driveway. For Tim and Kris Swartz, that challenge was amplified because of health issues. “This time it was during the...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
CBS Sports
Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa won both of their matches against Nebraska last season (98-75 and 88-78) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Clinton's Purina factory is getting another $110 million investment
CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release. The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The...
kiwaradio.com
UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute
Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
iheart.com
Iowa Trooper says Driver Ticketed Going 117 mph on I-80 Christmas Day
(West Branch, IA) -- On Christmas Day, just one day after Blizzard Warnings were dropped, a trooper pulled a driver he says was going 117 miles an hour on I-80 near West Branch. There were still dozens of cars and semis in the ditches and medians in that stretch of...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
cbs2iowa.com
Two vehicle crash near Oelwein
OELWEIN, Iowa — Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash was reported on Hwy. 3, east of Oelwein. The sheriff's office said Allen Krum, 41, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country eastbound on Hwy. 3...
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
KCRG.com
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Michigan man who was found with a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle in Dubuque County has taken a plea deal. Graham Musial was stopped for a traffic violation back in 2019. The sheriff’s office said a K9 detected substances in the car. During their search, deputies found more than 146 pounds of marijuana and THC product inside.
Comments / 0