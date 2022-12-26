ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Sparks Rail City Classic returns this week

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Many teams are on winter break this week and next -- and either not playing or are in games out of town -- but several boys basketball teams will be in action at Sparks High this week.

The Sparks Rail City Classic begins Tuesday with host team Sparks facing South Tahoe at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the first game of the day.

The first few weeks of basketball have already produced some thrillers as Spanish Springs got a buzzer-beating from Conner Sheets to force overtime, then the Cougars went on to beat Bishop Manogue in overtime, 64-59, on Dec 17.

The Cougars, 4-0 in the North 5A, play at Mater Dei on Tuesday.

Reed also got 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation, from Josh Peterson, to force overtime against Reno, then went on to defeat the Huskies, 64-62, on Dec. 22. It was just the second loss for Reno (2-2, 9-2) after dropping the season-opener at Douglas.

And Carson will be a factor after the Senators went on the road to beat Damonte Ranch, 50-46, on Dec. 22.

League play resumes Jan. 5 for the North 5A class.

Sparks Rail City Classic, at Sparks High

  • Tournament Day 1: Tuesday, December 27: 10 a.m., Sparks vs. South Tahoe; 11:30 a.m., Hug vs. Fernley; 1 p.m., South Tahoe vs. Damonte Ranch; 2:30 p.m. Lowry vs. McQueen; 4 p.m., Sparks vs. Shasta High; 5:30 p.m., Hug vs. McQueen.
  • Tournament Day 2: Wednesday, December 28: 10 a.m., South Tahoe vs. Shasta High; 11:30 a.m. McQueen vs. Fernley; 1 p.m., Sparks vs. Damonte Ranch; 2:30 p.m., Hug vs. Lowry; 4 p.m., Shasta High vs. Damonte Ranch; 5:30 p.m., Fernley vs. Lowry.
  • Tournament Day 3: Thursday, December 29: 10 a.m., 4th Seed - Bracket 1 vs. 4th Seed - Bracket 2; 11:30 a.m., 3rd Seed - Bracket 1 vs. 3rd Seed - Bracket 2; 1 p.m., 2nd Seed - Bracket 1 vs. 2nd Seed - Bracket 2; 2:30 p.m., 1st Seed - Bracket 1 vs. 1st Seed - Bracket 2.
  • Bracket 1 - Sparks, Damonte, South Tahoe, Shasta.
  • Bracket 2- McQueen, Hug, Fernley, Lowry

Boys Basketball Standings

(Through Dec. 25)

5A North

  • League Overall
  • Spanish Springs 4-0 6-3
  • Douglas 3-1 6-3
  • Bishop Manogue 3-2 4-6
  • Damonte Ranch 3-2 4-7
  • Reno 2-2 9-2
  • Carson 2-2 4-4
  • McQueen 1-3 3-4
  • Reed 1-3 4-7
  • Galena 1-3 4-5

3A North - East

  • Lowry 2-0 5-3
  • Fernley 1-0 8-2
  • Fallon 0-0 10-1
  • Dayton 0-0 1-5
  • Elko 0-0 6-1
  • Spring Creek 0-0 4-4

3A North - West

  • Sparks 0-1 2-3
  • Truckee 0-2 1-6
  • Hug 0-0 1-8
  • North Valleys 0-0 2-6
  • South Tahoe 0-0 1-5
  • Wooster 0-0 2-6

The Northern 5A Regional tournament is set for Feb. 13-18 at a site TBA in Reno and the NIAA State 5A tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24-25 in Las Vegas.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Boys basketball: Sparks Rail City Classic returns this week

