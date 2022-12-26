Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
‘Thanos? Come on. Give me a break’: James Cameron boasts that Marvel’s VFX are ‘not even close’ to Avatar 2
James Cameron is confident that the visual effects in Avatar: The Way of the Water are going to blow fans away.In fact, the director said that when it comes to motion capture and crafting emotive faces, Marvel is “not even close”.Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron was asked if the explosion in superhero movies since the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 has raised the bar in terms of VFX.“Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry,” Cameron responded. “The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists,...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ star knows where his character will be by the end of the 5th chapter
After a decade-long wait, Avatar: The Way of Water is out to the delight of James Cameron fans and giant blue kitty lovers everywhere. It is making some money, sequels are planned and one actor says he knows his character’s complete fate in them. Miles Quaritch portrayer Stephen Lang...
‘Avatar 2’s high-speed frame rates are so fast that some movie theaters can’t keep up
Avatar: The Way of Water may not be shattering box office records quite as dramatically as Disney and director James Cameron hoped, but its still breaking other areas of the entertainment industry—that is to say, the literal film projectors. As Bloomberg first noted on Monday, multiple movie theaters in Japan experienced severe technical issues stemming from their projectors simply not being modern enough to handle Avatar 2’s playback specifications.
Which format is the best way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here, and it seems like half the world is getting ready to see it. But before you head to the theater for the blockbuster spectacle of the year, it’s important to make sure you’re seeing the movie in the format that’s best for you.
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
Avatar: The Way Of Water Hits A Billion And Surpasses The Original In A Big Way
Despite coming out in 2009 and facing an onslaught of high-grossing superhero movies, "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time (not adjusted for inflation). It's a testament to just how impactful it was upon release, ushering in a new era of 3D technology that pretty much every blockbuster in its wake was more than happy to utilize. 13 years later, "Avatar" has officially become a franchise, and the sequel, "The Way of Water," seems poised to do equally as well.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)
Weve got the Navi versions and the real life actors side-by-side
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ VFX Team Reveals the Secret to One of the Film’s Most Eye-Popping Shots
TheWrap Magazine: The "Avatar" sequel's VFX team explains how live-action photography was used in a shot of Jake Sully gripping a leather strap
‘Avatar 4’ Is Already Being Filmed; Here’s When It’s Coming to Theaters
Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the upcoming installments of 'Avatar' and tentative release dates for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.
Avatar: The Way of Water Tops $1 Billion Globally
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially topped the $1 billion mark globally, reports Variety. James Cameron’s sequel to 2009’s Avatar, which still stands as the highest grossing movie in history at $2.9 billion, has now earned $1,030,118,839, topping $1 billion in just 14 days (the fastest of any 2022 release). Top Gun: Maverick is currently 2022’s highest grossing film with $1.4 billion globally, and Way of Water has a good shot at surpassing that.
