Town of Ball fireworks postponed
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult. The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.
Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.
City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. On November 1, Mario Rosales and Gracie...
Harsh weather financially hurting farmers
Boil Water Advisory for the City of Eunice
According to Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO), a boil water advisory has been issued for the Eunice service area.
Church finds new mass location after fire on Christmas morning
In St. Landry Parish, a Christmas morning fire at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lebeau has the ministry looking for a new location to have Sunday mass.
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
LCU Christmas Classic: Day 2
Farmers anticipating loss in revenue due to extreme weather conditions in 2022
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish is one of 11 parishes in Louisiana designated as disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to excessive rains in the second half of 2022. The potential financial aid that farmers, especially local ones, can receive could be crucial for some...
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
Lebeau church damaged by fire on Christmas day; cause appears electrical
No injuries were reported, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. At this time it appears to be electrical, officials say.
The City of Natchitoches Water System is experiencing high demand
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches water system is experiencing very high demand at this time. Check your property for signs of a water leak. If your home or business has a leak, please valve it out immediately. If you cannot valve the water out yourself, please call (318)357-3880...
Port Barre man arrested after dog suffers severe injuries
A Port Barre man was arrested Tuesday in relation to animal cruelty.
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The new $2 billion pharmacy contract between the La. Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark will, in fact, move forward and take effect on January 1, despite attempts to have it revised. According to a release from the Louisiana Senate, a judge in the 19th...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made two arrests in relation to the death of a one-year-old child at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on Christmas Day. NPD said around 4:22 p.m., its officers responded to a medical emergency at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, they located an...
DeRidder building gets rehabilitation funds
The historic DeRidder structure the Standard Building will be receiving a face-lift due to a $10,000 Louisiana Main Street Building Rehabilitation Grant. The state-funded, dollar-for-dollar grant is part of the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Louisiana Main Street Program. Through this program, economic development projects in the hearts of major cities have been financially supported by the state since 1984.
