ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Town of Ball fireworks postponed

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult. The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.
BALL, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria responds to traffic stop lawsuit

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. On November 1, Mario Rosales and Gracie...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Harsh weather financially hurting farmers

The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LCU Christmas Classic: Day 2

Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner from the Alexandria Police Department - Jaleya Gold!. Bennett Roland Jr. shows us how people of all religions come together to celebrate African culture during Kwanza. State Fire Marshal offers safety tips ahead of the New Year holiday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

The City of Natchitoches Water System is experiencing high demand

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches water system is experiencing very high demand at this time. Check your property for signs of a water leak. If your home or business has a leak, please valve it out immediately. If you cannot valve the water out yourself, please call (318)357-3880...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lbmjournal.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

DeRidder building gets rehabilitation funds

The historic DeRidder structure the Standard Building will be receiving a face-lift due to a $10,000 Louisiana Main Street Building Rehabilitation Grant. The state-funded, dollar-for-dollar grant is part of the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Louisiana Main Street Program. Through this program, economic development projects in the hearts of major cities have been financially supported by the state since 1984.
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy