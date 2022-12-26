Read full article on original website
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
Painting myself blue and learning Na’vi: how Avatar taught me to love being a fan
When my alarm went off just after midnight on Thursday, readying me for the drive to the 1:45am screening of Avatar: The Way of Water after three hours of fitful sleep, I experienced a brief moment of existential reckoning. The bargaining began: it’s been a long year, I’m 40, at the pointy end of my PhD, there’s Covid around … all I needed to do was turn the alarm off, and go back to sleep. To do so, however, would mean ignoring that before I went to bed, I had laid out my Kryolan greasepaint, ready to swipe across my face like Trudy Chacon when she went to war for the Omaticaya. It was time to return to Pandora.
‘Thanos? Come on. Give me a break’: James Cameron boasts that Marvel’s VFX are ‘not even close’ to Avatar 2
James Cameron is confident that the visual effects in Avatar: The Way of the Water are going to blow fans away.In fact, the director said that when it comes to motion capture and crafting emotive faces, Marvel is “not even close”.Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron was asked if the explosion in superhero movies since the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 has raised the bar in terms of VFX.“Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry,” Cameron responded. “The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
Strange reports have claimed humans spontaneously burst into flames, but science can explain how bodies sometimes act like a candle wick
Coroners typically walk into a scene where the victim's hands and feet are intact, but the torso and head are burned to ashes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ star knows where his character will be by the end of the 5th chapter
After a decade-long wait, Avatar: The Way of Water is out to the delight of James Cameron fans and giant blue kitty lovers everywhere. It is making some money, sequels are planned and one actor says he knows his character’s complete fate in them. Miles Quaritch portrayer Stephen Lang...
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
Avatar 2 Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About James Cameron's The Way Of Water
Following the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Tuesday, here's what its first audience thinks.
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
Polygon
Which format is the best way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here, and it seems like half the world is getting ready to see it. But before you head to the theater for the blockbuster spectacle of the year, it’s important to make sure you’re seeing the movie in the format that’s best for you.
‘Avatar 4’ Is Already Being Filmed; Here’s When It’s Coming to Theaters
Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the upcoming installments of 'Avatar' and tentative release dates for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How James Cameron Built His Ambitious Epic to Please an Eager Audience
[Editor’s note: The following story contains some spoilers for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”] James Cameron is a consistent over-achiever. He works overtime to create movies that make audiences happy. He tries to stimulate their pleasure center. And he wants to lure them back for repeat viewings. Released 13 years after the original, Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water,” cost so much ($350-400 million) that the filmmaker estimates it has to gross $2 billion to make a profit. (It’s among the most expensive films ever made.) But that’s why Cameron cares so much about crafting a four-quadrant movie that plays to the...
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1 Billion at the Global Box Office In Just 14 Days
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $1 billion at the global box office in just 14 days, and it is the fastest film in 2022 to reach that milestone. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water has brought in $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million internationally, which brings its global total to $1.025 billion. It has so far surpassed Jurassic World Dominion as the second highest-grossing movie of the year and it currently sits at the third highest during the COVID-19 pandemic era.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
