ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas outlasts Kansas in 3OT, 55-53

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After allowing 14 points in the final 1:05 of regulation, the Arkansas Razorbacks almost blew the largest lead in school history (25 points) in a 55-53 win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. After Kansas forced overtime, the two...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Some thoughts on No. 4 Kansas with Big 12 play looming

No. 4 Kansas has won five-straight games by double-digits since losing to Tennessee on November 25. Bill Self's squad will look to make it six straight when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse for the Big 12 opener on Saturday. For some thoughts on No. 4 Kansas with Big 12...
LAWRENCE, KS
Scarlet Nation

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 55, Kansas 53

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The stage is set for the 64th Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, where the Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on the Kansas Jayhawks. Both teams are vying for their seventh victory of the season, which would mark the first winning campaign since 2008 for Kansas, or the second in two seasons for Arkansas.
MEMPHIS, TN
Scarlet Nation

Predicting Arkansas basketball's conference record

Arkansas closed the chapter on its first part of the season, capping off the non-conference portion of the schedule (aside from Baylor) with a win over UNC Asheville to finish 11-1. The Razorbacks are in a great spot moving forward, as their NCAA Tournament resume and metrics are all very highly ranked.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

How to watch to Arkansas-LSU, projected lineups, more

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-1, 0-0) will get started with SEC play Wednesday when they travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers (11-1, 0-0). Arkansas will be without star freshman Nick Smith Jr., who continue to nurse a right knee injury, while the Tigers will have former Hog and Arkansas-native Justice Hill on their side.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Scarlet Nation

HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas vs Kansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Arkansas has played Kansas just twice in program history, with both games coming in back-to-back years in 1905-06. The Jayhawks bested the Hogs both times. This will be...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Razorbacks staying focused for Liberty Bowl despite lack of depth

Despite having just 55 scholarship players available for Wednesday's Liberty Bowl matchup with Kansas, the Arkansas Razorbacks are remaining confident in winning a second straight bowl game. Head coach Sam Pittman has talked about how the remaining players are the ones who want to be there, and that might lead...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy