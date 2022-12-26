ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KEYC

UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty. Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Donations pour in after 11 families lose everything in Spring Grove Fire

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — 11 Spring Grove families lost everything in the fire that destroyed six apartments and a hardware store. Local businesses are coming together to help the families. It’s the days after a tragedy, the kindness of a community shines through. “We had so many donations coming in,” said Chamber of Commerce treasury, Teresa Fegyak. In Spring...
SPRING GROVE, MN
KIMT

Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
ROCHESTER, MN
kfgo.com

Rochester couple charged with stealing $125K from man in memory care

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KFGO) – A Rochester couple is facing felony charges for stealing money from an 81-year-old man in memory care. Investigators said Colleen Keigher, 34, – who has power of attorney – and Corey Keigher, 33, wrote themselves checks totaling just over $125,000 from the victim’s bank accounts last year. They claimed the money was used to clean up and fix the victim’s home, but were unable to provide invoices or other documentation.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
CHATFIELD, MN
KFIL Radio

$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Rochester Salvation Army Serving Christmas Dinner

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Salvation Army staff and volunteers are busy this morning preparing to serve a traditional Christmas feast. The meal will be served from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at the Salvation Army downtown Social Services Center at 1115 First Avenue Northeast. Following a longstanding tradition, all are welcome to attend for food and companionship.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Diamond Jo Worth Casino donates $25K to northern Iowa food bank

(ABC 6 News) – Boyd Gaming’s, Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa, announced a $25,000 donation to a northern Iowa food bank. Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, located in Mason City, is a nonprofit providing emergency food for those in need, and accepted the donation earlier this month.
NORTHWOOD, IA
KFIL Radio

Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Bitter Cold

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out into the bitter cold Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that broke out in the detached garage behind an apartment/condominium in northwest Rochester. Officials say a nearby homeowner called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the garage in the...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
MEDFORD, MN
