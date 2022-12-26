ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

It's Tuesday. A year of photos, NYE intel, Eagles update & more

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
Welcome to your Tuesday briefing, Delawareans. I hope you are staying warm and healthy and enjoying the waning days of 2022.

I’m Tammy Paolino, New Audience Editor for Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Please consider this Daily Briefing your first stop for top Delaware news, and a friendly guide to other Delaware Online services – our best projects, digital archives, e-edition, online puzzles and comics, polls, regional and seasonal guides, award-winning photos and videos, social media highlights and much more.

Speaking of photos, our photographers have chronicled the favorite images they captured while covering Delaware this year. Take a look at Damian Giletto's picks here.

If it’s New Year’s Eve plans you’re after in Delaware, check out lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar’s guide to the poshest parties and the family-friendly fun.

Today you’ll also find a column (link below) offering five alternatives for maximizing your fun this New Year’s Eve, without compromising your safety. Check it out.

Want to learn more about NYE traditions? We have a guide.

Is your favorite way to ride out the year rooting for the Birds? follow sports writer Martin Frank so you don’t miss a moment of the Eagles season.

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism. Remember, a Delaware Online/News Journal subscription makes a great gift.

Related
Cape Gazette

New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland

With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Top stories you may have missed in 2022

One year out of the height of the pandemic, 2022 was a tale of recovery and resilience. At Delaware LIVE News, we learned how to adapt to a new age of journalism, and we’ve tried to share the information that matters to you in a fair and unbiased way. As another year comes to an end, all of us here ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

2022 Rewind: Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year

This story was originally published in May 2022. Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx.  Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School. Tabron, whose lively and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023

(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The Department of Labor announced the state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill 15, which was signed by Gov. John Carney on July 19, 2021, set the minimum wage increase...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon

The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
DELAWARE STATE
YAHOO!

Delaware's Barry Croft found guilty in kidnap plot of Michigan's governor: A look back

Barry Croft Jr. of Bear, Delaware, was found guilty Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2022, of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer out of anger over her handling of the pandemic, ending a dramatic trial that highlighted the growth of violent extremism in America. Croft was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Dec. 28, 2022. Co-conspirator Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Dec. 27, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersasc.com

Delaware clinic surpasses 100 TAVR procedures

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, according to a Dec. 27 report from the Cape Gazette. TAVR is a minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacements that prevents patients from needing a large incision across the chest. It is instead performed with a small groin incision, which improves recovery times and reduces blood loss.
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

How to recycle your Christmas tree into rich soil

Stay in the holiday spirit this last week of 2022 and help conserve and improve Delaware’s soil by recycling your Christmas tree.  The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is asking First Staters to give their real trees to a yard waste recycling site rather than dumping them off in landfills.  According to DNREC, 176,000 tons of grass, ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops

Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
WMDT.com

Historic Landmark Recovered from Murderkill River Awaits Repairs

BOWERS BEACH, De — A Historic Landmark was Raised from the Bottom of the Murderkill River today. This comes following last week’s arctic blast. A 129-year-old fishing vessel, the Maggie S. Meyers took on some water and bottomed out on the banks of the river. Maggie is the...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

