Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Which format is the best way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here, and it seems like half the world is getting ready to see it. But before you head to the theater for the blockbuster spectacle of the year, it’s important to make sure you’re seeing the movie in the format that’s best for you.
Daily Beast
Why Are the Teens in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ the Absolute Worst?
Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t a movie meant to be watched so much as experienced. You have to kick back in one of those massive reclining theater seats, bolt 3D glasses to your face, and stare at the oversized screen straight-on, shoving popcorn into your mouth to remind yourself that you don’t actually live on Pandora.
wegotthiscovered.com
All the stars portraying the Na’vi in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water brings back some of the Na’vi we met in the first epic film by James Cameron, and also introduces us to some new blue faces. The long, long-awaited sequel returns audiences to the fantastic world of Pandora and the struggles between the Na’vi and the human colonizers with the raging feud now taking to the oceans.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ VFX Team Reveals the Secret to One of the Film’s Most Eye-Popping Shots
TheWrap Magazine: The "Avatar" sequel's VFX team explains how live-action photography was used in a shot of Jake Sully gripping a leather strap
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ star knows where his character will be by the end of the 5th chapter
After a decade-long wait, Avatar: The Way of Water is out to the delight of James Cameron fans and giant blue kitty lovers everywhere. It is making some money, sequels are planned and one actor says he knows his character’s complete fate in them. Miles Quaritch portrayer Stephen Lang...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How James Cameron Built His Ambitious Epic to Please an Eager Audience
[Editor’s note: The following story contains some spoilers for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”] James Cameron is a consistent over-achiever. He works overtime to create movies that make audiences happy. He tries to stimulate their pleasure center. And he wants to lure them back for repeat viewings. Released 13 years after the original, Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water,” cost so much ($350-400 million) that the filmmaker estimates it has to gross $2 billion to make a profit. (It’s among the most expensive films ever made.) But that’s why Cameron cares so much about crafting a four-quadrant movie that plays to the...
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
Elle
Alright, So Here's What the 'Avatar 2: The Way of Water' Ending Means
Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Okay, so you went to see the new Avatar movie and sat through all three hours and 12 minutes of it, just to make it to the end and be left equal parts amazed and asking 'What happens next?' If this sounds like you, then you're not alone, because that ending left open some exciting possibilities for future movies (that we hopefully won't have to wait 10+ years for).
‘Avatar 4’ Is Already Being Filmed; Here’s When It’s Coming to Theaters
Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the upcoming installments of 'Avatar' and tentative release dates for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)
Weve got the Navi versions and the real life actors side-by-side
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
Avatar producers finally break silence over THAT logo
Avatar The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009's Avatar is released today. It hasn't exactly received rave reviews. But one thing it tried to put right was to update the franchise's logo, which became one of the most mocked logos in film due to its use of the off-the-shelf typeface Papyrus.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Every ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Costume Was Made in Real Life Before Being Scanned Into a Computer
TheWrap Magazine: Costume Designer Deborah L. Scott explains why it was crucial to create every piece of clothing and jewelry in physical form
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: James Cameron Invented New Technology to Thrill Movie-Goers
With so many details and structure added in post-filming, James Cameron allowed his 'Avatar: The Way of Water' cast to create new interactions and moments that weren't in the script.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0