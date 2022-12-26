Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Another coastal flood advisory will take effect later this morning, Wednesday, December 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued the advisory for western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, as well as the San Juans. The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1...
Rain, rapid snowmelt that threatened Whatcom is over. Here’s when the next storm arrives
Flooding was reported in Birch Bay, Sandy Point and at Gooseberry Point in Lummi Nation on Tuesday, and those areas were affected again Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Recovering from winter storms: Flood waters hit Whatcom Co. streets
Tuesday's winter weather event in the Puget Sound region created considerable damage in Whatcom County. FOX 13's Zach Anders is in Bellingham, Washington with a look at how flooding has impacted local businesses and homes in the area.
whatcom-news.com
Another “active weather day” expected (Tues.), calmer tomorrow
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Seattle office are forewarning of weather systems bringing continued precipitation and high winds across the western Washington region today, Tuesday, December 27th. Active weather day for Western Washington with winds, some coastal flooding then some snow in the...
whatcom-news.com
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
whatcom-news.com
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
KGW
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding
SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
kpug1170.com
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise
The home features views of the San Juan Islands and direct, private access to the water.
whatcom-news.com
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
lyndentribune.com
Sefzik calls Whatcom County ‘special place’
WHATCOM — When Simon Sefzik became Washington state senator for Legislative District 42, perhaps the biggest news was his age.
Check out this Bellingham home for sale for $3.69 million
The property features a creek and direct beach access via a private stone staircase.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
These two businesses opened this month in Whatcom County, bringing regional specialties
Here are Whatcom County’s newest food stops that opened this month.
Here’s how Bellingham’s rents compare to prices in other Washington cities
Is Bellingham’s rental prices affordable compared to other nearby cities? Here’s what you should know as your lease ends.
q13fox.com
'It's crazy'; Businesses in Ferndale forced to close due to snowfall
FERNDALE, Wash. - Businesses in Ferndale had to operate on limited staff or were forced to shut down when employees couldn't get to work due to snowy roads Tuesday. "We’ve been scraping sidewalks, and the neighbor brought his tractor from across the street, and he’s been scraping sidewalks, so it’s been great," said Mark Schintaffer, owner of District Brewing.
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
