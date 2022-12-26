ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Related
kpug1170.com

Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Another coastal flood advisory will take effect later this morning, Wednesday, December 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued the advisory for western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, as well as the San Juans. The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Another “active weather day” expected (Tues.), calmer tomorrow

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Seattle office are forewarning of weather systems bringing continued precipitation and high winds across the western Washington region today, Tuesday, December 27th. Active weather day for Western Washington with winds, some coastal flooding then some snow in the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGW

How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding

SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
OLYMPIA, WA
kpug1170.com

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

'It's crazy'; Businesses in Ferndale forced to close due to snowfall

FERNDALE, Wash. - Businesses in Ferndale had to operate on limited staff or were forced to shut down when employees couldn't get to work due to snowy roads Tuesday. "We’ve been scraping sidewalks, and the neighbor brought his tractor from across the street, and he’s been scraping sidewalks, so it’s been great," said Mark Schintaffer, owner of District Brewing.
FERNDALE, WA

