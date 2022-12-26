ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Monday

The National Weather Service in Memphis Sunday evening issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area that includes DeSoto County. The advisory is to start at 12 midnight and last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. The Weather Service reported that wet snow accumulations will range from a trace to an...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County among most generous in state

A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto Civic Garden Club sends the spirit of Christmas

One of the many philanthropy projects that the DeSoto Civic Garden Club participates in is the adoption of a family in need at Christmas. Gifts are provided through club members’ contributions. On Dec. 11, members of the philanthropy committee, Toni Thompson, Sandra Stafford, Gonda Riggs and Lynn Dye, met...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

TVA accepts responsibility for power issues

TVA accepts responsibility for power issues
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

1 dead in early morning Marshall County house fire

BYHALIA, Miss — The Marshall County, Mississippi, emergency management office confirmed Monday a house fire early Monday morning killed one person. Firefighters responded to the house fire near Watson, Mississippi, early Monday morning, finding the body inside. The person's official cause of death has yet to be determined.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
BARTLETT, TN

Community Policy