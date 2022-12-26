Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday
The National Weather Service in Memphis Sunday evening issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area that includes DeSoto County. The advisory is to start at 12 midnight and last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. The Weather Service reported that wet snow accumulations will range from a trace to an...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Warmer temps with rain showers moving into the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Wednesday from Severe Weather Center 13. Temperatures rise above freezing Wednesday. Temperatures will be above average (51°) most days and close to or above 60°. Today we will see abundant sunshine as well, so great weather for all fans attending the AutoZone Liberty...
actionnews5.com
2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
Low water pressure causes new Sunrise Memphis location to temporarily close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been an ongoing struggle for Memphians, as many continue to grapple with the limited access to running water. Many businesses have been facing this issue head on. While some have remained open throughout the ordeal, others have had to close their doors during some of the biggest money making days of the year.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto Civic Garden Club sends the spirit of Christmas
One of the many philanthropy projects that the DeSoto Civic Garden Club participates in is the adoption of a family in need at Christmas. Gifts are provided through club members’ contributions. On Dec. 11, members of the philanthropy committee, Toni Thompson, Sandra Stafford, Gonda Riggs and Lynn Dye, met...
With the Arctic Blast behind Memphis, here's what plumbers say you should do to prepare your pipes for the next cold snap
MEMPHIS, Tenn — While the arctic blast may be on its way out, it’s leaving quite a mess. A number of Memphians are reporting busted pipes as a result of the freezing temperatures, leaving many without running water. “We were very careful, it’s just an unusual storm for...
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
desotocountynews.com
TVA accepts responsibility for power issues
Wednesday sports: Eagles stay unbeaten, Center Hill girls rebound →. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage
UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
1 dead in early morning Marshall County house fire
BYHALIA, Miss — The Marshall County, Mississippi, emergency management office confirmed Monday a house fire early Monday morning killed one person. Firefighters responded to the house fire near Watson, Mississippi, early Monday morning, finding the body inside. The person's official cause of death has yet to be determined.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
Memphis mayor issues state of emergency due to severe winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a state of emergency for the city as severe winter weather grips the area. Temperatures are hovering in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Part of the mayor’s declaration describes conditions in the Mid-South, including the freezing rain, sleet...
Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street blocked due to car accident with injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries on Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street by the Memphis International Airport. ABC24 crews saw at least one person being transported to local hospitals, and the Memphis Fire Department said three...
Comments / 1