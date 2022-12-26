ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

mymoinfo.com

Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
HILLSBORO, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in Cahokia Heights

The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
CAHOKIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County Tuesday evening

(Jefferson County) Two people from Hillsboro suffered moderate injuries in a two vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Block of Hillsboro was driving on Route BB, north of Three B Road when she attempted to slow down for a 1991 Kawasaki 220 driven by 32-year-old Brittany Watkins, who was stopped in the roadway.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Water main breaks in Clayton

ST. LOUIS – A water main broke in Clayton on Monday night. The 20-inch water main broke on North Hanley Road between Maryland Avenue and Forest Park Parkway. A spokesperson from Missouri American Water said southbound lanes are closed, and crews are working on repairs. Due to the number of utility locations that need to be fixed, the repairs are likely to last until early Tuesday morning.
CLAYTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center

The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
