Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
Fire damages home and neighboring house in north St. Louis City Wednesday morning
Emergency crews were at the scene of a house fire in north St. Louis City.
Fire damages home in Webster Groves early Monday morning
A fire that broke out overnight damaged a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning.
5 On Your Side
'This is the most horrendous thing to happen to us': Home insurance lapses right before fire displaces Granite City family
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — For the Werners, 3208 Wayne Avenue in Granite City is more than a house. Jody Werner said her grandmother and grandfather bought this place almost 50 years ago. "Home is always the heart of the family, it's the hub. All the events took place here....
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.
KMOV
Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.
Crews respond to house fire in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning
The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a house fire in south St. Louis City.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park couple warns others after close call with carbon monoxide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Maya King and Charlie Falk are counting their blessings this holiday season, after a close call in their St. Louis Park home that came to a head on Christmas Eve. "Our families almost woke up without us," Maya said. "I was actually slowly dying, and was...
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County Tuesday evening
(Jefferson County) Two people from Hillsboro suffered moderate injuries in a two vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Block of Hillsboro was driving on Route BB, north of Three B Road when she attempted to slow down for a 1991 Kawasaki 220 driven by 32-year-old Brittany Watkins, who was stopped in the roadway.
Water main breaks in Clayton
ST. LOUIS – A water main broke in Clayton on Monday night. The 20-inch water main broke on North Hanley Road between Maryland Avenue and Forest Park Parkway. A spokesperson from Missouri American Water said southbound lanes are closed, and crews are working on repairs. Due to the number of utility locations that need to be fixed, the repairs are likely to last until early Tuesday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
Grafton man charged in deadly crash with motorcyclist
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — The Madison County State’s Attorney filed charges Wednesday against a Grafton man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist from Wood River. The crash happened on April 2, 2022, at the intersection of East Broadway and Main Street, which resulted in...
2022 in Review: Thieves Broke Into More than 60 St. Louis Restaurants, Businesses
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after dancing in street, allegedly damaging officer’s equipment
An Arnold Police officer used a stun gun twice while trying to subdue a 44-year-old Arnold man outside the Circle K gas station, 504 Jeffco Blvd. The man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly was dancing in the traffic lanes of two nearby streets, police reported.
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0