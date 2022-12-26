ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Leonard Johnson, 81, U.S. Marine

MARLBOROUGH – Leonard Johnson, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92

NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
NATICK, MA
Dana Vannasse, 87

ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
ASHLAND, MA
Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ, (Sister Robert Natalie), in her 60th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Robert F. and Natalie M. (Gerrior) Cushing, and beloved sister of the late Frances...
BOSTON, MA
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84

SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
SUDBURY, MA
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director

NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
NATICK, MA
Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97

NATICK – Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97, of Natick and Edgartown, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, December 17, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. “Herman” Fandel, having shared 73 years of marriage together. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland the daughter of the late Edward...
NATICK, MA
Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate

ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
NATICK, MA
Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services

NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
NATICK, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

