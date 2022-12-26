Read full article on original website
Leonard Johnson, 81, U.S. Marine
MARLBOROUGH – Leonard Johnson, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States...
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92
NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
Dana Vannasse, 87
ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee Announces Local Talent Participating at State House & TD Garden Events
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, December 29, announced a line-up of local talent acts that will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at the State House and the inaugural celebration at the TD Garden. “It was important for these inaugural celebrations to encompass the geographically diverse gifts we...
Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Patricia Cushing, CSJ, (Sister Robert Natalie), in her 60th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Robert F. and Natalie M. (Gerrior) Cushing, and beloved sister of the late Frances...
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Marine Hired as Framingham’s New Veterans Services Assistant
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a Marine as its new Veterans Services Assistant. Jennifer Sawvelle, a U.S. Marine, comes to the City of Framingham from the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center. She started December 12 and will work under Veterans Services Director Kathleen Lang. Hired in 2021,...
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84
SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
Urbanowski Delivers Marketing Presentation To Red Sox Foundation Executives
BOSTON – Zach Urbanowski, a Lasell University student from Marlborough, shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Urbanowski presented “Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program,” a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Urbanowski and fellow students...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97
NATICK – Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97, of Natick and Edgartown, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, December 17, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. “Herman” Fandel, having shared 73 years of marriage together. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland the daughter of the late Edward...
Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate
ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
PHOTOS: Police & Volunteers Deliver Hundreds of Christmas Meals in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – For 50 years, members of the Framingham Police and their families have been delivering meals to those in need on Christmas. Retired Framingham Police detective Paul Kelley started the tradition and was at Lavender Too in Framingham to volunteer for the 50th one. Kelley said years ago...
Youth in Grades K-9 Can Enter National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club is inviting local students to enter the National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest. The Theme for 2022-23 is ‘Seeds, Trees, and Bees… Oh-My – Celebrating the Diversity of Nature.’. The purpose of this annual contest is to encourage young...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Free screening of Minions Rise of Gru at noon at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library. SparkLab at the main Framingham Library will hold a workshop on magic snowflakes from 2 to 4 p.m. Board game night at McAuliffe branch from 7 to 9 p.m. – Focus...
Healey and Driscoll Name Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 29, announced that they will appoint Paige Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel. Scott Reed is currently a Partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP. She will be the first Black woman appointed to the position in Massachusetts...
2022 in Review: Framingham Names Village Hall Ballroom After Late Karen Foran Dempsey
FRAMINGHAM – This past weekend was the second anniversary of the passing of the late Karen Foran Dempsey. In July, on the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act, the City of Framingham named the ballroom in Historic Village Hall after the former Disability Commission co-founder. Massachusetts Governor Charlie...
PHOTOS: For 20 Years, Temple Beth Am Sisterhood Makes Christmas Dinner For Framingham Residents
FRAMINGHAM – For the past 20 years, members of the Temple Beth Am Sisterhood have made a Christmas dinner for challenged adults living in group homes in Framingham. The annual Christmas Day dinner mitzvah project supports residents in group homes run by the Advocates organization, said Temple Beth Am Sisterhood member Wendy Schwartz.
Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
