SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.

