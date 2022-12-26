Read full article on original website
Related
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ VFX Team Reveals the Secret to One of the Film’s Most Eye-Popping Shots
TheWrap Magazine: The "Avatar" sequel's VFX team explains how live-action photography was used in a shot of Jake Sully gripping a leather strap
Inside the Complexity of Editing ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
TheWrap magazine: "Every sequence is at the highest level of difficulty," says editor Stephen Rivkin
The Cinematography of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ — New Tech Meets Old Tricks
TheWrap magazine: "You could be on a set in the 1940s and see the same thing," says cinematographer Russell Carpenter of some battle-tested techniques
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sound Mixer Created Live Sound Design for the Actors During Mo-Cap Filming
TheWrap magazine: "A lot of what we did, nobody had done before," Julian Howarth says
James Cameron Differentiates ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ From Superhero Movies: ‘The Problems They’re Facing Are Real’ (Exclusive Video)
"Theyre not going up against some guy thats trying to conquer the galaxy, Cameron tells TheWrap of his Na'vi protagonists
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated Jenna Ortega's viral 'Wednesday' dance on ice — complete with costume and makeup
Valieva sported long, black pigtail braids and a black dress nearly identical to the one Jenna Ortega wore in "Wednesday."
CNBC
'I work just 4 hours a day': This 29-year-old's side hustle brings in $2 million a year—a look at her typical day
Teaching Microsoft Excel on TikTok was my ticket out of corporate America. I posted the first video on my account, Miss Excel, in June 2020. At the time, I was living at my parents house and buried in student debt. But within a few weeks, the video went viral and I gained 100,000 followers.
‘The Imposter’ on Netflix: Why Everyone’s Suddenly Going Wild For This “Bonkers” Documentary 10 Years After Its Release
More than a decade after The Imposter first came out, Netflix subscribers are going wild over the true crime documentary, which recently released on the streaming platform. Directed by Bart Layton, The Imposter (2012) tells the true story of French con artist Frédéric Bourdin, who tricked authorities as well as a grieving family into thinking he was their son, Nicholas Barclay, who had gone missing three years prior in 1994. He claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Spain, where he was sex trafficked. While Bourdin had the same tattoos as the missing boy, he was significantly older, spoke with a French accent...
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Harper's Bazaar
The exact lipstick Catherine Zeta-Jones wears as Morticia Addams in Wednesday
So far, the fashion and beauty trend dominating December is gothic elegance – largely thanks to our preoccupation with the excellently executed new Netflix show dedicated to the Addams Family, Wednesday. Given how small-screen characters are increasingly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, this comes as no surprise. But vampy chic make-up was also sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways – with bewitching smoky eyes and muted palettes at Bora Aksu, Halpern and Max Mara, as well as the spring/summer 2023 catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Rochas and Chanel, where plummy lips and sooty eyes sat against clean, fresh skin.
A viral TikTok showing a child disappointed about getting Taylor Swift concert tickets has people scrambling trying to buy them off of her
A viral TikTok showing a girl not excited about Taylor Swift tickets has fans both begging to have them, and questioning why the parents bought them.
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Composer Simon Franglen Honored the Late James Horner
TheWrap magazine: "Theres no reason that a reef tribe would have the same sound (as a jungle tribe)," the composer says
A popular tattoo artist who has clients from around the world shared the first thing he notices about someone when they walk into his studio
Barry Hua is a floral tattoo artist based in NYC. He said a new client's energy and vibe dictates how the tattoo turns out.
’22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows’ Review: Cartoon Compilation Offers a Fascinating Mixed Bag
Most cartoon fans should be able to find something to enjoy in the 2022 edition of “The Animation Show of Shows,” a 90-minute survey of recent animated short movies. Unfortunately, the juxtaposition of certain shorts also sometimes detracts from their standout qualities. Most of the ten included short...
‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $700 Million as Winter Storms Chill Holiday Box Office
Subzero temperatures in much of the U.S. have worsened an already tough market for new holiday movies
James Cameron Justifies ‘Avatar 2’s Lengthy ‘Hangout’ Sequences: ‘People Forget to Put Beauty Into a Film’ (Exclusive Video)
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap that Fox tried to cut flying scenes from the first ”Avatar“ for lack of plot. James Cameron knows there are plenty of people who complain about the length of so-called “hangout” sequences in his “Avatar” movies. But for him, those people are missing the point.
ComicBook
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Netflix Release Window Seemingly Revealed
It seems like we now have an idea of when to expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie to arrive on Netflix. As we head into 2023, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's new animated Mario film is likely one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the film will initially hit theaters in April 2023, based on a pre-existing agreement between Netflix and Universal, we can also estimate when the movie will land on the popular streaming platform.
The Challenge of Creating the Look of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water': ‘It’s Designing an Entire Universe’
This interview with the “Avatar: The Way of Water” production designers first appeared in the Below-the-Line Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. On paper, the production design of “Avatar: The Way of Water” seems as if it would be an enormous undertaking. But as soon as he starts talking about the particular challenges of the job, production designer Ben Procter upped the ante.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0