Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
People

Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look

The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Decider.com

‘The Imposter’ on Netflix: Why Everyone’s Suddenly Going Wild For This “Bonkers” Documentary 10 Years After Its Release

More than a decade after The Imposter first came out, Netflix subscribers are going wild over the true crime documentary, which recently released on the streaming platform. Directed by Bart Layton, The Imposter (2012) tells the true story of French con artist Frédéric Bourdin, who tricked authorities as well as a grieving family into thinking he was their son, Nicholas Barclay, who had gone missing three years prior in 1994. He claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Spain, where he was sex trafficked. While Bourdin had the same tattoos as the missing boy, he was significantly older, spoke with a French accent...
Hypebae

Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box

Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Harper's Bazaar

The exact lipstick Catherine Zeta-Jones wears as Morticia Addams in Wednesday

So far, the fashion and beauty trend dominating December is gothic elegance – largely thanks to our preoccupation with the excellently executed new Netflix show dedicated to the Addams Family, Wednesday. Given how small-screen characters are increasingly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, this comes as no surprise. But vampy chic make-up was also sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways – with bewitching smoky eyes and muted palettes at Bora Aksu, Halpern and Max Mara, as well as the spring/summer 2023 catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Rochas and Chanel, where plummy lips and sooty eyes sat against clean, fresh skin.
ComicBook

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Netflix Release Window Seemingly Revealed

It seems like we now have an idea of when to expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie to arrive on Netflix. As we head into 2023, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's new animated Mario film is likely one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the film will initially hit theaters in April 2023, based on a pre-existing agreement between Netflix and Universal, we can also estimate when the movie will land on the popular streaming platform.
The Challenge of Creating the Look of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water': ‘It’s Designing an Entire Universe’

This interview with the “Avatar: The Way of Water” production designers first appeared in the Below-the-Line Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. On paper, the production design of “Avatar: The Way of Water” seems as if it would be an enormous undertaking. But as soon as he starts talking about the particular challenges of the job, production designer Ben Procter upped the ante.
